SP500 The Long Short Of It SPX SYS ORLY EBAY TXN

The S&P500 closed to record highs, yet with resistance nearby its touch and go as to whether it can hold above key support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2019 3:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P500 closed to new highs following yesterday’s Fed meeting, supported by higher earnings whilst also taking comfort from Powell’s comments that a hike is unlikely. Technically, it rests on the pivotal level of 3028, yet resistance nearby awaits. A break above the Jan 2018 resistance level assume bullish trend continuation, whereas a break back beneath 3028 warns of a bull-trap and deeper correction.

 

Flicking through equities for the S&P500 showed greater potential for short setups than longs. Perhaps that’s a bad omen for new highs on S&P500, although part of the reason many longs were rejected were because they were either too close to earnings or overextended without any signs of a pullback.



Sysco Corp CFD/DFT: Trading just off its all-time highs, prices have had a chance to consolidate below 80 which has provided adequate mean reversion for a potential long setup. The recent higher low has respected the 20-day average and it appears that prices could just as easily break higher as it could produce another higher low to form a potential ascending triangle.

Keep I mind that earnings are on the 4th November, where a notable earnings mis could topple this from its highs. Hopefully though, they’ll be supportive of this compelling setup.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc CFD/DFT: Positive earnings saw this explode higher out of an ascending triangle and found resistance around the monthly R3 pivot (not pictured for a cleaner chart). A hammer at the highs showed prices were exhausted and now a retracement is underway. This may be a little premature for the watchlist, but it’s worthy keeping an eye on none the less given the strength of the breakout.

With little in the way of support above 410-415, traders can see if prices stabilise around a Fibonacci level. If satisfied a higher low has formed, a volatility such as ATR can be used to calculate the ‘invalidation point’ of the bullish bias. Bullish swing traders could then look to enter, or for a more conservative approach, wait for signs bullish momentum has returned to provide greater confidence the low is in.   



Ebay CFD/DFT: Long known for its discounts, Ebay’s stock price also found itself on sale following poor earnings last week. Thursday’s large gap lower saw it plummet through the 200-day eMA and now prices are clinging onto key support around $35. The fact it has failed to provide any meaningful rally despite the S&P500 hitting new highs is telling, as is the declining volume during this week’s lacklustre ‘rebound’.

  • Bias is for a break to new lows and for prices to target the upside gap around 32.33.
  • Bears can either wait for a break below 35.00/35.19, or fade into rallies below 37.23.
  • If the trend takes off then bears could look to ‘close’ the gap around 31 and take it south.
  • A break above 37.23 places it onto the backburner, although it still leaves potential for a large rounding top pattern to develop over the coming weeks if it remains below 39.35



Texas Instruments CFD/DFT: The gap lower last week took prices straight down to the bullish trendline and 200-day eMA. So, we’re at another juncture where bulls either save the day and keep prices above these levels, or the dead cat has bounced and we’re waiting for a break lower.

Given the magnitude of the gap from its highs (a breakaway gap) and that the pullback from the trendline has found resistance below the 100-day average, the bias is for a break lower.

  • Bias remains bearish below 122.10
  • Bears can wait for a break below the 200-eMA and bullish trendline. A more cautious approach is to wait for a break beneath 115.87.
  • A break above 122.10 also breaks the 100-day eMA. Bulls could look to close the gap towards 128.23, although 126.63 could provide interim resistance.

 

Related analysis:
FTSE: The Long And Short Of It | FTSE, AVST, BA, GRG
S&P500: Long and Short of It | S&P, Starbucks, Assurance

Related tags: Shares market Indices US Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.