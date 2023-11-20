Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 consolidates after recent rally

US stocks inch higher, consolidating after a strong rally across November. Expectations that the Fed is done hiking rates has boosted demand for equities. Investors are in wait and see mode ahead of the FOMC minutes tomorrow and Nvidia's earnings. Microsoft is in focus after hiring Sam Altman the ex-CEO of open AI who was ousted by the board on Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:16 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.02% at 34950

S&P futures +0.08% at 4519

Nasdaq futures +0.11% at 15830

In Europe

FTSE -0.20% at 7481

Dax -0.25% at 15882

  • Stocks consolidate after strong gains this month
  • Wait and see ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC minutes
  • Microsoft in focus as it hires Sam Altman, Open AI ex-CEO
  • Oil rises on OPEC+ supply cut bets 

Stocks inch higher after strong gains across November

U.S. stocks are heading for a modestly higher open, consolidating after strong gains across the previous week and with Microsoft in focus as the tech giant hires Sam Altman.

The three main US indices staged a stellar rebound across November, posting gains for a third straight week after cooler-than-expected US inflation data supported bets that the Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates.

Investors are cautiously looking ahead to tomorrow's FOMC minute and Nvidia’s earnings.

Markets have nearly fully priced in the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in the December meeting and have brought forward expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut to a 60% probability in May.

Whether the rally in stocks takes another step higher this week will depend on the tone of the minutes from the November FOMC meeting. The market perceived the meeting to be more dovish than it was expecting. Will the minutes support this view? The risk is that the market has gotten ahead of itself as it optimistically looks for a dovish pivot from the US central bank.

Corporate news

Microsoft is under the spotlight after the tech giant is set to hire Sam Altman to lead its new advanced AI research team just days after he was ousted as CEO of open AI.

Nvidia is set to rise on the open ahead of tomorrow's quarterly results and amid confidence that the tech giant can outperform thanks to optimism towards all things AI.

Boeing is set to rise over 1% on the open after Deutsche Bank upgraded its stance on the aircraft manufacturer to buy from hold amid expectations of increasing commercial jet deliveries.

Broadly, airlines could be in focus this week as Thanksgiving traveling is expected to reach a record level.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis

The Nasdaq 100 is consolidating below 16000 and above 15500 the September high. The RSI is just below overbought territory. Buyers will look for a rise above 16000 to extend gains to 16760 November ’22 high. Failure to rise above 16000 could see sellers test support at 15500 ahead of 15085 the October high.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD is falling, extending losses from last week and dropping to at 2.5-month low versus major peers as attention turns to when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

EUR/USD is rising, adding to gains from last week, despite German PPI cooling by 11% YoY after falling 14.7% in September. ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch also warned that the market may be getting too optimistic about rate cuts and that the central bank could hold the 4% level longer to tame inflation. CPI data on Friday showed the inflation cooled 2.9% in October.

GBP USD is consolidating just below 1.25 as investors await a speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. His comments will be watched closely for clues over the future path of interest rates after data last week showed that inflation cooled by more than expected. The market is pricing in around a 60% probability of a rate cut in May.

EUR/USD +0.10% at 1.0920

GBP/USD +0.08% at 1.2475

 

Oil rises on OPEC+ supply cut bets

Oil prices are rising, extending a 4% gain on Friday as attention turns to the OPEC+ meeting at the end of this week and the prospect of the oil cartel deepening supply cuts to support oil prices that have been declining for the past four weeks.

While oil prices fell last week, they did jump 4% on Friday on reports that OPEC+ is considering making additional supply cuts when it meets on November 26th. Oil prices have fallen almost 20% since the end of September on concerns of weakening demand and record non-OPEC supply.

Last week, the US energy companies added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks. The oil and gas rig count services are an early indicator for future output.

WTI crude trades +2,2% at $77.65

Brent trades +2.07% at $81.85

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD US Tech 100 Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook in focus - Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
China’s economy improves, yuan rebounds
Today 11:53 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:01 AM
US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
Today 04:26 AM
Gold struggling despite softer US dollar ahead of key long-bond auction
Today 03:32 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq, crude oil analysis: COT report – Nov 20, 2023
Today 01:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises cautiously and is set for strong weekly gains
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 17, 2023 02:05 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :S&P500 steady as jobless claims support dovish Fed narrative
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 16, 2023 02:28 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones extends gains after PPI, retail sales data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 15, 2023 02:10 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq100 Forecast: Nasdaq100 soars after cooler CPI
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 14, 2023 02:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.