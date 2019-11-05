Market Brief: Stocks Shrug Off US-China Trade Deal Hopes
*Please note that the post-US session version of the Market Brief report will be on hiatus until next week given upcoming travel.*
View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.
- Overnight headlines about the US potentially removing the September round of tariffs in order to secure a Phase One trade deal with China boosted risk appetite in early trade, though that optimism had generally faded by the close.
- US data: The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI report printed at 54.7, above expectations for a 53.5 reading. The Employment component also improved over last month to hit 53.7.
- FX: The Australian dollar was the strongest major currency today, while the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc brought up the rear. In a sign of optimism over a potential US-China trade deal, USD/CNH slipped below 7.00.
- Commodities: Gold shed nearly -2% to trade back below the $1500 level, while oil tacked on more than 1% today.
- US indices closed narrowly mixed on the day after trading higher in the early afternoon.
- Financials (XLF) were the strongest sector on the day; REITs (XLRE) were the weakest.
- Stocks on the move:
- Uber (UBER) shed -10% after announcing another quarterly loss. Analysts have noted that the insiders’ “lock up” periods on selling the stock expire tomorrow, potentially opening the door for another leg lower.
- Peloton (PTON), another recent IPO, fell -8% in the wake of its first earnings report which showed a loss of -$1.29, far below -$0.40 expected.
- Chesapeake Energy (CHK) dropped -18% after reporting worse-than-expected loss and revenue figures.
- Shake Shack (SHAK) announced it would temporarily close some locations for remodeling, dragging the stock down -21% on the day.
Latest market news
Yesterday 01:52 PM
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Yesterday 09:01 AM
Yesterday 05:43 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM