US stimulus optimism and covid concerns

Sticking with earnings Tesla is due to report Q3 earnings after the bell. After the stock has surged 425% year to date, to say expectations are high would be an understatement. We know that 139,000 vehicles were delivered in Q3, the big question is whether full year guidance of 500,000 remains intact? Profitability has always been a big theme for Tesla, mean expectations are for EPS of $0.56 a 51% jump from a year earlier.

UK inflation misses GBP remains resilient

UK inflation rebounded from August’s disinflation; however, the rebound was less punchy than expected. Prices rose +0.4% month on month, less than the 0.5% increase forecast. Borrowing as also significantly higher than forecast. The Pound, however, is unfazed, advancing versus both the Euro and the weaker USD.

