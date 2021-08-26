US open Stocks set to open mixed as GDP jobless claims miss

US stocks set to open mixed after a weaker than expected upward revision to GDP Q2, jobless claim rise. Jackson Hole in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 26, 2021 10:10 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 35417

S&P futures -0.15% at 4490

Nasdaq futures -0.25% at 15336

In Europe

FTSE -0.16% at 7130

Dax -0.5% at 15780

Euro Stoxx -0.43% at 4163

Learn more about trading indices

Risk off dominates

US stocks are set to open in a mixed fashion struggling to build on recent record highs on the back of weaker data and as investors wait anxiously for the Jackson Hole.

US GDP Q2 second reading was upwardly revised to 6.6% on an annual basis, this was up from 6.5% but still short of the 6.7% forecast. The US economy received a bigger than initially expected boost thanks to robust consumer spending as stimulus checks were hand out. A rapid vaccination drive also boosted travel and confidence. However, momentum looks to be slowing more recently as covid cases rise reflected in consumer confidence and retail sales last data week.

Meanwhile US jobless claims rose to 353k last week up from 348k slightly missing forecasts of 350k.

The numbers come ahead of the start of the Jackson Hole Symposium. To say that this is the most eagerly awaited event of the week or even the month would be a gross understatement.  Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hotly awaited keynote speech will take place tomorrow with investor’s ears pricked for any clues over when the central bank could start tapering its $120 billion per month bond buying programme.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones trades within an ascending channel dating back to mid-June guided higher along the mid line. The price is extending the rebound from the 50 day ma reached last week with the all time high of 35630 insight. A close below the 50 sma around 34800 and the lower band of the ascending channel could be significant, negating the near-term uptrend.

FX – USD rises after 3 days of losses

The US Dollar is holding steady following the weaker than forecast data and as investors look to the Jackson Hole Economic Forum for further clues.

EUR/USD is holding up despite weaker than forecast German GFK consumer sentiment data. Consumer morale fell a worse than expected -1.2 points in September, down from -0.4 and below the -0.8 forecast. Weak data comes following disappointing German IFO business sentiment and weaker than forecast German manufacturing PMI in Monday. Supply chain bottlenecks, chip shortages and rising covid cases mean the economic recovery in Germany is losing momentum.

GBP/USD  -0.15% at 1.3742

EUR/USD  -0.02% at 1.1774


Oil falls snapping 3 day winning run

Oil prices are moving lower as the three day rally comes to an end. Oil prices are falling for the first time this week amid renewed concerns over rising COVID cases and as Mexico restored some oil production.

Covid fears are dominating even though EIA data revealed that US crude inventories fell last week for a third straight week and fuel demand increased.

Its also worth considering that fuel demand could be peaking as the US summer driving season will start to wind down over the coming weeks.

US crude trades -0.9% at $67.67

Brent trades -0.8% at $70.82

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 Jackson Hole Symposium

16:00 ECB’s Schnabel

23:00 NZD Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.