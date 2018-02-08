NVIDIA fourth quarter should show it is still in the game

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
February 8, 2018 12:00 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Chipmaker’s prospects still looking up

Despite lacerations during the recent stock market rout we still think the chips can stay up for NVIDIA. The graphics card maker is scheduled to report fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings after the U.S. market close on Thursday. Our view remains that the leading position its key manufacturing segments occupy— gaming, cryptocurrency mining, datacentres and cars—should lead to further gross margin expansion after Q3’s 50 basis points rise to 59.7%, above guidance. Wall St’s forecasts currently notch this key earnings measure at 59.73% for the year, though 59.49% in Q4 on a GAAP basis. If we’re right, and gross margin views are conservative, the stock could easily recoup a decline of some 1%-2% in line with the market at the time of writing.

Card marked?

To be sure, there are questions around whether NVIDIA shares, that have skyrocketed 750% over two years, including 90% over the last year, can sustain that pace. A solid quarterly report will be essential for the shares to avoid swift and sharp punishment, particular as investors are now highly sensitized to questions around over valuation and as we have seen, are no longer reluctant to act.

Datacenters are key

We see focus homing in on specific NVIDIA segments. For one, the core video gaming business, were revenues are widely seen rising to $1.58bn billion, up about 17.3% from the year before. With 25.8% growth for gaming in Q3 however, a much lower rise than that could hurt the shares. For the smaller automotive division, revenues of $150m are foreseen, up 12.2%. NVIDIA’s Q3 auto segment revenues were $144m, up 13.4%, pointing to acceleration by the car business. Making datacenter components is perhaps NVIDIA’s most important business after graphics chips and has been the $140bn group’s fastest growing segment. Datacenter revenues zoomed up 109% to around $500m in Q3. Company guidance and the group’s position in the market suggest Datacenter revenues could yet go higher in Q4, with a figure around $550m doing the rounds on Wall Street. If seen it would be an 85.5% improvement on the year.

The expectations game

All told, NVIDIA is, like many a tech sector star before it, now captive to the expectations game. Market reactions are difficult to predict, but generally, any hint of a slackening off of prior fantastic growth rates could be a negative for NVIDIA shares, even if the group is solidly run and continues to grow strongly.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.