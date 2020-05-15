﻿

Friday May 15 FX market update GBPUSD in focus

The GBP/USD dropped 119pips on Friday. Prices remain a bearish trend channel.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2020 5:56 PM
downtrend chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Friday May 15 FX market update - GBP/USD in focus

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the economic data front, Retail Sales dropped 16.4% on month in April (-12% expected), from a revised -8.3% in March, marking a record low. Empire Manufacturing rose to -48.5 on month in May (-60.0 expected), from -78.2 in April. Industrial Production fell 11.2% on month in April (-12.0% expected), from a revised -4.5% in March, marking an all-time low. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 73.7 on month for the May preliminary reading (68.0 expected), from 71.8 in the April final reading. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.                                               

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Commission has reported 1Q GDP at -3.8% (vs +0.1% the previous quarter). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted 1Q GDP at -2.2% (as expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of April CPI at +0.3% (vs +0.4% on year expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP.

The GBP/USD dropped 119pips on Friday. Prices remain a bearish trend channel. As long as 1.2175 is not breached to the upside we anticipate a continuation of the trend lower towards support found around the 1.208 and 1.204 price levels. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Happy Trading
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Yesterday 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.