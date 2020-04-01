Fear Drives Markets Lower

Despite the negative headlines driving the market, the movements are calmer than what we saw across the middle weeks of March, indicating that the market is coming to terms with events. The next two weeks will be key for assessing the landing that the global economy will have and the likelihood of a U -shaped recovery.The FTSE has slumped 2.1% lower on the open at 5408. On the 4 hour chart it is testing its 50 & 100 sma at 5420. A breakthrough this level could see more bears jump in.Immediate support can be seen at 5416/20 (today’s low, 50 & 100 sma), prior to 5440 (low 29th March) and 5115 (low 24th March).Resistance can be seen at 5884 (today’s high) and 5707 (high 31st March) and 5831 (high 26th March)