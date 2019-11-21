Alibaba HKD88 billion listing may not be so auspicious for BABA

Alibaba (BABA) faces a risk of a corrective decline below 188.28 as its HK secondary listing looms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2019 4:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Alibaba (BABA)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 188.28

Supports: 178.96 (trigger), 161.90 & 155.00

Next resistance: 211.70

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

BABA is at risk for a corrective decline within a major “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 24 Dec 2018 low. 188.28 key medium-term pivotal resistance and a break below 178.96 is likely to reinforce a potential drop to target the next support at 161.90 max 155.00.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 188.28 invalidates the medium-term bearish scenario for a bullish breakout to retest its current all-time high at 211.70.

Key elements

  • Since its all-time of 211.70 printed in Jun 2018, further advances of BABA have been capped by a major descending trendline resistance where its price action has been rejected last week, the 2nd time since Apr 2019.
  • Last week’s price action has formed a weekly “Bearish Harami” candlestick pattern with an impending follow through weekly “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick based on yesterday, 20 Nov closing price (2 more days before the end of this week). These observations suggest a potential bearish reversal in price action after a multi-week up move.
  • The 188.28 key medium-term resistance is defined by a confluence of elements; the major descending trendline from Jun 2018, the gapped down formed on 06 May 2019 and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has reintegrated back below a significant corresponding resistance at the 60 level which indicates the recent upside momentum of price action has started to wane.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.