The Dollars Had Its Fun But Now Appears Set For A Pullback

So far, USD is on track for a positive close in November, a month which has historically been favourable to bulls. Yet nothing moves in a straight line and it appears bears could now have their say.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2019 9:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So far, USD is on track for a positive close in November, a month which has historically been favourable to bulls. Yet nothing moves in a straight line and it appears bears could now have their say.



DXY: A bearish outside day has formed and price action appears poised to retest the support zone around 97.86-98.00. Given the strength of bullish momentum from the 97 support one, the bias is for a minor pullback and for DXY to head towards 98.64 resistance.

However, as previously noted, whilst November is typically a bullish month for the dollar, December is typically bearish. As seasonality is merely a tendency, their timing is not perfect which leaves potential for the patterns to shift forward or backwards in time. So, whilst price action on DXY (US dollar index) shows potential for a correction against its recent gains over the near-term, we should also consider the potential for December’s weak dollar tendency to creep into late November.

As we head into next week, a few currencies could now benefit form a weaker dollart over the near-term.

  • USD/CAD printed a bearish pinbar on the daily chart and has broken beneath its low in Asia
  • GBP/USD may have completed an ABC correction at 1.2769 and is now on the cusp of testing its correction line around 1.2885 – a break higher suggests it could be headed back for the highs around 1.30.
  • AUD/USD is retracing from its lows after yesterday’s weak employment print. That said we remain bearish on AUD/USD given the strength of the bearish move yesterday, but there is potential for prices to at least consolidate, if not retrace further, ahead of its next leg lower.



EUR/USD: A bullish outside bar has formed ~1.1000 and its failed, intraday attempt to break this key level adds further weight to the support level. Given it has fallen -1.6% over the past 7 sessions, it appears ripe for a correction which paints a bullish bias over the near-term.

  • Bias is bullish whilst prices remain above this week’s low (1.0989), and bulls could target the resistance zone around 1.1075-1.1093.
  • Bears could seek to fade into rallies beneath the resistance zone, ideally after signs of weakness appear (look for bearish RSI divergences on lower timeframes or signs of a top on price action).
  • A break beneath this week’s low assumes bearish trend continuation and bring the lows around 1.0900 into focus.



USD/JPY: The potential for a bearish wedge remains very much alive and well. After two failed attempts to break 109.31 over two consecutive days, prices rolled over and left a 2-ber reversal at the highs. Price action closed beneath the lower trendline of the wedge formation, so it possible we have seen the high at 109.48. However, rarely do such patterns play nicely with ‘textbook perfect’ trendline, so be prepared for some noise around current levels.  

  • Bias remains bearish beneath 109.48, although bears could consider fading into rallies beneath 109 (round number) and target the 107.90 low. A break beneath here brings the lows ~106.50 into focus.
  • If prices provide a small rebound, signs of a lower high add weight to the argument that we’ve seen the top at 109.48.
  • If successful, the target projects a pattern near the base of the wedge around 104.50-105.00.

 

Related analysis:
USD/CAD Retraces Most of Its Move Since Mid-October
Further Signs That The Dollar Could Be In For A Better Month
A ’Risk Reversal’ Could Finally Be Underway | JPY Pairs

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.