MXN Pairs Higher Today as EM Currencies are Sold

USD/MXN is up nearly 1.5% today, as price is trying to break above the top of a descending channel

February 20, 2020 4:55 PM

MXN Pairs Higher Today as EM Currencies are Sold

As news began to circulate through the markets earlier today that Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) could possibly be reallocating funds out of Yen and into Euros and US Dollars, Emerging Market (EM) currencies began to sell off as well, in anticipation that they may be the next ones sold by the GPIF to raise capital.

USD/MXN is up nearly 1.5% today, as price is trying to break above the top of a descending channel (which is inside a larger descending channel). Price is currently trading at 18.8282.  USD/MXN is closing at channel resistance. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The next resistance level is the larger channel trendline near 19.1150.  Horizontal resistance is just above that near 19.2000.  Horizontal support comes in near the high on Tuesday at 18.6610.  Below that is horizontal support near 18.5233, and then the bottom trendline of the smaller descending channel near 18.3650.  Notice on the 240-minute timeframe that the RSI is overbought, so a short-term pullback is not out of the question.  Bulls will look to buy dips near these levels as they anticipate a continued move higher.

 Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/MXN is having similar price action today and the pair breaks out of a falling wedge on a 240-minute timeframe.  The target for the breakout of a falling wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which would target near 21.0000.  There is resistance above at the 38.2% and the 50% Fibonacci retracements of the wedge at 20.4032 and 20.5160 respectively.  Horizontal support (recent lows) and wedge trendline support near 20.0379.  The RSI is not quite in overbought territory; however, bulls will again be looking for dips to buy near the breakout of the wedge.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Emerging Market currencies, in general, need to be watched for the possibility of larger selloffs.  Other EM currencies were bid today as well, for example USD/ZAR (up 1%).  Could the US Dollar now be the safe haven currency because of the global slowdown and the spread of the coronavirus in Asia?  Watch as the Global PMI’s are released throughout Friday for hints.  This will be our first indicator of economic data for February and, therefore, our first look to see if manufacturing data was hit after coronavirus developments. 


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.