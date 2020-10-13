Gold and Silver Downside Pressure Remains

On Tuesday, the ICE US Dollar rebounded 0.5% after it managed to keep the 93.00 level in the last few sessions, and precious metals are under pressure...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2020 11:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and Silver Downside Pressure Remains

Spot Gold: Downside Expected after False Break

On Tuesday, the ICE US Dollar rebounded 0.5% after it managed to keep the 93.00 level in the last few sessions. Spot gold dropped 1.6% and was down for a second straight session, wiping out the gains made last Friday. Official data showed that US core CPI rose 1.7% in September, holding up well since marking a low of 1.2% in May and June, suggesting that the Fed is facing less deflationary pressure.

Investors will also focus on Friday's US retail sales data, which is expected to grow 0.8% on month in September, compared with +0.6% in August.

From a technical point of view, spot gold may have shown a false breakout on the daily chart. It has retreated sharply after breaking above a declining trend line drawn from August, and has formed a bearish evening star pattern. The level at $1,935 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $1,848 and $1,825 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView


Silver: End of Technical Rebound


On a daily chart, silver might have resumed its downtrend following a recent rebound. It has formed a bearish evening star pattern after reaching a declining trend line drawn from August. The level at $25.85 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $22.87 and $21.67 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM
AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
Today 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.