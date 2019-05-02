Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 03 May

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 2, 2019 11:59 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

EUR/USD – Further potential downleg in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched down lower as expected and broke below the minor ascending support from 26 Apr 2019 low now turns pull-back resistance at 1.1200. Click here for recap on our previous report. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces with 1.1260 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to retest 1.1120 and below exposes 1.1060/1040 next (Fibonacci expansion & lower boundary of descending channel from 20 Mar 2019 high).
  • However, an hourly close above 1.1260 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective push up towards the key 1.1320 medium-term resistance.   

GBP/USD – 1.3130 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • The hourly RSI oscillator has staged a bearish breakdown from a significant corresponding ascending support (similar with the price action support seen in the pair in place since 25 Apr 2019 low).  This observation suggests a bearish pre signal in anticipation of a bearish breakdown in price action via the momentum factor. Maintain bearish bias below the 1.3130 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the near-term support of 1.2960 follow by the 25 Apr 2019 swing low of 1.2870.
  • However, an hourly close above 1.3130 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3260 (28 Mar 2019 minor swing high area & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire slide from 13 Mar 2018 high to 25 Apr 2019 low.

USD/JPY – Potential push up within range


click to enlarge chart

  • No change, 110.85 remains the key short-term pivotal support to watch for a potential push up to retest the 112.10 range resistance in place since 01 Mar 2019.
  • However, an hourly close below 110.85 sees a continuation of the slide towards the next support at 109.75.

AUD/USD – Vulnerable for a breakdown below 0.6980 after bounce


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down lower as expected and it is now coming close to the 0.6980 medium-term range support/target as per highlighted in our previous report. The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now reaching an extreme oversold level with Elliot Wave/fractal analysis that advocates the risk of a minor bounce. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.7035 (upper boundary of the descending channel from 17 Apr 2019 high & Fibonacci retracement cluster) for another potential downleg to target the next near-term support at 0.6920 next (also the lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 17 Apr 2019 high & Fibonacci expansion).
  • However, an hourly close above 0.7035 negates the bearish tone for a further push up to retest 30 Apr 2019 swing high of 0.7070.

Charts are from eSignal






Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.