city index spot on for nfp as dollar finds its feet 1855802017

The US labour market report for June showed 222k jobs were created, pretty much spot on with City Index’s proprietary model, which predicted an above […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2017 12:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US labour market report for June showed 222k jobs were created, pretty much spot on with City Index’s proprietary model, which predicted an above consensus reading of 217k. We had argued that the great and the good of Wall Street had been too pessimistic on the outlook for the US economy and with job growth rising at its fastest pace since February; the US is back in business.

Overall, this was a solid jobs report. Even though the unemployment rose, it was from a low base of 4.4% from 4.3% in May, and the 2.5% wage growth was still higher than May, although wages have pulled back from their Feb high of 2.9%.

Signs of fundamental strength in US labour market

Perhaps the most encouraging elements of this report, after the headline NFP number, was the pick up in the labour force participation rate (up to 62.8% from 62.7%), and the increase in weekly average hours worked, which rose to 34.5 hours from 34.4. While a month’s worth of data does not make a trend, an increase in working hours and a rise in the labour force participation rate, if it continues, would suggest a fundamental improve in the US labour market, which would be a positive development for the US economy.

Dollar basks in warm glow of NFP

As we have mentioned, NFP can determine the theme of the dollar for the rest of the month, and today’s better than expected number is supportive of a strengthening buck after the dollar index recently fell to a nine-month low. The dollar index is back above 96.0, and US Treasury yields are also higher. We mentioned in our pre-NFP analysis that USD/JPY and GBP/USD are the dollar pairs most sensitive to the NFP report, while the euro and stocks have no correlation of note. Our analysis has played out today, with the JPY and GBP the weakest performers vs. the USD in the G10, falling 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. USD/JPY has had a strong positive reaction to this report, rising to its highest level since May and is heading towards 115.00 key resistance, while GBP/USD backed away from recent highs.

The G20 a risk factor for the dollar  

While USD/JPY is rallying on Friday, whether it not it can continue to do so may depend on the outcome of the G20 this weekend. While President Trump has spoken of an existential crisis in the West, Germany’s Angela Merkel was talking of more banal matters when she said that it was proving difficult for the G20 to agree on trade. With Brexit and a more protectionist stance from the US, no wonder it’s tough to reach an agreement.

If it looks like the world’s major leaders are not on the same page when it comes to trade policy, it may be a bad omen for the future of global growth. Thus, if the market senses tension in the G20 communiqué, which is released this weekend, we could see a drift away from risk assets and a short-term boost for safe havens like gold and the yen at the start of the new week. However, for now the buck is happy to bask in the glow of a strong NFP report, one that dollar bulls have had to wait a long time for.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.