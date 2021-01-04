Can Tesla share price keep pushing higher

Tesla hits another all time high. Does the electric car maker's impressive rally have further to go?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 4, 2021 11:45 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Bulls drove Tesla over 750% higher across 2020; a phenomenal year for the electric car maker, concluding with inclusion into the S&P500 and an all time high of just over $700 in the last session of 2020.

Fundamentals have also been impressive. Tesla reported 180,570 deliveries in Q4 vs 174,000 expected, taking the annual total to 499,550 just shy of Elon Musk’s 500,000 goal. 

The latest numbers show that the electric car maker is going from strength to strength even at a time when the global automobile industry saw a sharp contraction in sales. Even so the stock still looks lofty. Can the bull run continue in 2021? 


Tesla Chart Analysis

Tesla jumped over 5% higher in early trade to a fresh all time high of $744, before retreating slightly to $730.

Tesla trades above its 100 & 50 sma on the daily chart, whilst the 20 sma has been guiding the price high. Any dips towards the 20 sma have quickly been buoyed. The upward trend shows no indication of a reversal as it continues into unchartered territory. Until the 20 sma is breached its tough to be negative on the stock.

However, it is worth noting that the RSI has reached 71.96, this is above the key 70 level which indicates over bought conditions and a pull back towards the 20 sma could occur before additional gain.

Above $550 the price action remains bullish. Bears would be looking for a move below $500 to negate the bullish trend – that would be over a 30% decline from current levels which is not impossible but looks unlikely right now.

Immediate resistance is seen at $744 today’s high, prior to $750 round number and $800.

On the flip side look for support at $695/700 high 30th December and round number, $650 the confluence of 20 sma and horizontal resistance turned support (high 8th December).

Learn more about trading shares


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.