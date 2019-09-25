标普500成份股公司财报预期大幅降低

对美国大盘股财报的悲观情绪并未反映于股价当中

作者： 
2019/9/26 1:01:00
作者： 

Pessimism on U.S. large-cap earnings is not priced in

As another year of ‘tape bomb’-driven stock market moves beds down into its final stretch, it’s easy to temporarily forget an arguably more important influence for equity prices: company earnings.

Well, even after risk aversion appeared to make a return in recent sessions, the S&P 500 was still less than 2% below its 2019 high at last check. Strong earnings were not the force that propelled the market to these levels - though appearances can be deceptive. Almost all of the benchmark index’s constituents have reported Q2 earnings by now, and around 74% beat analysts estimates. Lowered estimates, that is. Those estimates were down 11% compared to September last year till July this year.

Nor is there much of an expectation that large-cap corporate profits will rebound in coming quarters. The graphic below shows pessimism building after S&P 500 profits peaked in the third quarter of last year. It’s been downhill ever since, and according to analyst forecasts, the worst is yet to come.


S&P 500 revenue, net income, earnings estimates/actuals – Q2 2016 – Q1 2021

Source: Refinitiv/City Index


Investors weren’t always this pessimistic about recent and current quarters. Breaking out estimates of this year’s performance by S&P 500 companies, it’s fairly clear that a forecast ramp coincided with the advent of Washington’s huge tax cuts late in 2017. The sugar high didn’t last though. Worries about the trade conflict may even be impacting assessments of how major U.S. firms may fare as far out as 2021.


Aggregate S&P 500 profit estimates for 2019, 2020, 2021 – December 2017 – September 2019

Source: Bloomberg/City Index


The main saving grace for forthcoming earnings? A long-standing pattern for U.S. earnings to mostly beat estimates overall. Over the past 10 years about 70% of S&P 500 members have topped quarterly consensus estimates. In 2019, an aggregate 4% decline in first-quarter EPS was expected. Actual results showed 1% growth.

That said, whilst better-than-expected earnings are obviously preferable to the opposite, the relationship between earnings beats and stock market gains is far from direct historically. With the U.S.-China trade conflict unresolved and the S&P 500 trading 19% higher in 2019, the risk that the dispute fails to improve does not look priced in. Weak earnings forecasts are also out of whack with the market’s advance. U.S. stock market gains clearly reflect expected monetary policy support, though even that looks less certain after last week’s more hawkish than expected Fed statement. So, if U.S. equities need to fall back on earnings performance for stability, they are just likely to keep falling.

Chart thoughts

The S&P 500 continues to struggle below a broken optimistic rising trend line that can be traced back to the bottom of the winter 2018 correction. The notion of support is palpably invalidated, but the idea of resistance is compelling. Since the market fell back below the line in recent sessions, attempts to mount it have failed. That said, SPX’s busy—albeit volatile—consolidation mostly between early August and early this month has likely laid down some support. Consider the Monday 5th August low of 2822 following the high of Friday at the end of the previous week, 2945. Note that SPX didn’t emerge from that range till the big gap higher on 5th September. As the index appears magnetically drawn back to that range—which is in confluence with a nearby 38.2% retracement—buyers can take comfort that this region won’t give way without a fight.


S&P 500 – Daily 25/09/2019 19:44:02

Source: Bloomberg/City Index


相关主题： 股指 股市 华尔街道琼斯指数 earnings 财报季 US

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

科技股业绩不佳，纳指难以继续反弹
Fawad Razaqzada
十月 31, 2022 04:13 上午
    警惕，纳指见看跌反转信号- 嘉盛官网
    Fawad Razaqzada
    八月 9, 2022 04:56 上午
      美国市场开盘报告：股市在上周大跌后反弹-嘉盛集团官网
      Fiona Cincotta
      五月 24, 2022 04:06 上午
        重点关注：DAX与英镑/美元- 嘉盛官网
        Fiona Cincotta
        五月 24, 2022 03:58 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。