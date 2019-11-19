S&P 500 - Pullback risks rising

In our last update on the S&P 500 on October 22nd, we noted that while October had proved to be an eventful month for currency and bond markets, the key U.S. equity index, the S&P 500 had remained strangely becalmed.
The oddity of this event was more pronounced because the selloff in the U.S. dollar and an easing in macro tail risks was in theory supportive of U.S. stocks. We went on to write that should the S&P 500 break/close above the 3020/3030 resistance area, it would signal the uptrend had resumed.
Here we are almost one month later with the S&P 500 almost 120 points or 4% higher. However, while the rally has been impressive, the risks of a corrective pullback appear to be rising.
As discussed in yesterday’s note on gold, U.S.- China trade negotiations appear to have reached a stalemate. President Trump telling reporters overnight that China “is going to have to make a deal that [he] like[s], if they don’t that’s it.”. This was followed shortly after by the U.S vice president linking trade negotiations to events in Hong Kong and the U.S. Senate passing a bill to support protestors in Hong Kong.
Sentiment wise, the Daily Sentiment Index (a survey of futures traders' sentiment) for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq show that about 90% of traders are bullish. When the DSI rises to the 85% area or higher, the odds of a top increase.
From a technical perspective, the RSI indicator reached overbought territory earlier this week and overnight a bearish Doji candle formed that often warns of reversals/pullbacks. This combination suggests that a Wave iv pullback is close by.
Providing the Wave iv pullback holds above the October breakout level and now key support 3030/3020 area, it would be viewed as a buying opportunity in anticipation of the S&P 500 commencing a Wave v rally into year-end, towards 3200.



Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of November 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。