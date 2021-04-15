PepsiCo advances, sales growth to accelerate

PepsiCo earnings beat forecasts.
PepsiCo the beverage and snack specialist trades higher after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenue.
Sales grew a faster than expected 6.8% as consumers stacked up on snacks in the pandemic.
Sales growth is expected to accelerate over the coming quarter as economies reopen after the pandemic as more consumers eat out, boosting more profitable onsite trade.
PepsiCo earnings revealed that EPS came in at $121 above the $1.12 forecast. Meanwhile revenue came in at $14.82 billion above $14.55 billion.
The PepsiCo share price is trading higher following earnings with buyers looking towards $145.
