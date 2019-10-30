市场一览：股市获利回吐，关注美联储决议与苹果财报

外汇市场一览：

作者： 
2019/10/30 13:12:00
作者： 


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX Brief:·    

  • CPI data for Australia came mostly in as expected. This makes it less likely the RBA will cut in November, although expectations were only around 20% anyway. Trimmed mean (RBA’s preferred gauge) remain steady at 1.6% YoY and 0.4% QoQ, although weighed mean CPI was revised lower to 1.2% YoY (1.3% prior) and 0.3% QoQ (0.4% prior). Still – it’s possible RBA could make it to the new year without further easing, unless employment completely turns in the meantime.
  • Retail sales in Japan soared by 9.1% YoY in September – although this new-found appetite for ‘stuff’ was in fact the rush to beat October’s sales tax hike. If history is to be repeated, expect retail sales to tank in the coming months.
  • We’ve seen a few whipsaws across AUD and NZD pairs but, with volatility remaining low overall, not too much can be deciphered from it. Other than it was a news release (AU CPI) and we’re trading back near open prices. And, of course, traders are waiting for today’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference. 


Equity Brief:

  • Almost all Asian stock markets are in profit-taking mode after 3 to 5-days of consecutive gains as traders wait for the Fed FOMC meeting outcome and forward guidance on U.S. monetary policy out later at the 2nd half of the U.S. session today. Later after the close of the U.S. session, technology bellwether Apple will report its Q4 fiscal earnings and it will include 10 days of its new iPhone 11 sales.  
  • Also, the usual “hot and cold” cycle of U.S-China trade related news flow is making its way back to market again. Reuters had reported that a U.S. administration official said an interim agreement between U.S. and China may not be completed in time for signing in Nov but the official had added that it did not mean the deal was falling apart. This remark ran counter with the earlier optimism expressed by U.S. President Trump where he was expecting to sign “Phase 1 of the trade deal” with China’s Xi during the upcoming APEC Summit in 16-17 Nov.
  • The worst performer today is Australia's ASX 200 which has declined close to -0.80% led by mining and natural resources related stocks. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals have shed as much as -1.3%, -1.2% and -1.6% respectively on the backdrop of a weaker iron ore futures price.
  • Bucking the profit taking trend is the Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) which has recorded a modest gain of 0.33% led by the three banks; DBS, UOB and OCBC that have rallied by 1.30%, 0.64% and 0.93% respectively. UOB will report its Q3 earnings this coming Fri, 01 Nov before the market open.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has traded almost unchanged as at today's Asia mid-session with a tight range of 5 points after a slide of 0.08% from its new all-time high level of 3046 printed yesterday in the cash S&P 500 index.


Up Next

  • US GDP data is the firt main event, with expectations for it to soften to 1.6% from 2% YoY prior. Fed Atlanta’s GDPnow however expects it fall to 1.7%, which may leave room for a small positive surprise head of the main event.
  • The Fed and BOC hold their policy meetings, which will more than likely take precedence over the 2nd tier economic data available in the European. Check out the previews for a run down of how things could play out.

The U.S. dollar, Frogger & the FOMC
The BOC and The Canadian Dollar
FOMC Preview: Rate Cut Priced In, But Powell May Move Markets Regardless





相关主题： 股指 外汇

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

科技股业绩不佳，纳指难以继续反弹
Fawad Razaqzada
十月 31, 2022 04:13 上午
    警惕，纳指见看跌反转信号- 嘉盛官网
    Fawad Razaqzada
    八月 9, 2022 04:56 上午
      美国市场开盘报告：股市在上周大跌后反弹-嘉盛集团官网
      Fiona Cincotta
      五月 24, 2022 04:06 上午
        重点关注：DAX与英镑/美元- 嘉盛官网
        Fiona Cincotta
        五月 24, 2022 03:58 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。