房屋营建商股下跌拖累FTSE

新的数据显示，英国楼市销量下降，房屋营建商Barratt Developments股价下挫5.5%。

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/10/10 16:13:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师

The FTSE is in the red this morning courtesy of a 5.5% decline in the share price of house builder Barratt Developments which was triggered by fresh data showing declining sales in the UK housing market. 

 

The fact that Brexit is eroding UK housing sales is no longer news, but as it has been going on for close to three years now and as the current tensions between the Prime Minister and Europe are offering no clear end point to the situation, the damage to property businesses is beginning to assert itself more and more.  

The data is showing that price declines are worst in the London area with the rest of the country holding slightly better.

 

Miners gain on hopes of trade talk progress

 

Among the FTSE gainers, miners are holding the top three spots following a Bloomberg report saying that the Trump administration is getting ready to offer a partial trade deal to China. With China being by far the biggest buyer of metals even a partial resolution to the Sino-US tensions would boost expectations of forward demand for metals.

 

The pound has regained some bounce in its step ahead of a meeting between Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart in an attempt to fine-tune the Brexit proposal into something that would be workable for both countries and acceptable for the EU. Sterling is trading up 0.3% against the dollar but is nearly flat against the euro.

相关主题： 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

Reddit上的热门股票趋势
Joshua Warner
十一月 28, 2022 04:00 上午
    波音第一季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
    Joshua Warner
    四月 27, 2022 06:25 上午
      微软第三季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
      Joshua Warner
      四月 26, 2022 04:35 上午
        科技巨头股一季度财报前瞻：估值或遭遇重大考验- 嘉盛官网
        Joshua Warner
        四月 22, 2022 03:30 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。