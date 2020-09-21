EUR/USD: the bias remains bullish

Despite a better-than-expected US consumer confidence report, the pair remains well oriented.

作者： 
2020/9/21 13:18:00
作者： 
The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index spiked to 78.9 on month in the September preliminary reading (75.0 expected), from 74.1 in the August final reading. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains supported by a rising trend line drawn from Mid-May and by its 50-period moving average. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.1700. The nearest resistance would be set at at 1.2015 (September 1 top) and a second one would be set at 1.2150 in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

