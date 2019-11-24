What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead

What mattered last week:

After six straight weeks of gains, U.S. stocks closed marginally lower last week as optimism surrounding the U.S. – China trade deal waned.

Fuelled by confusion around tariff rollbacks and the amount of agricultural purchases China will make from the U.S.

Data wise a weak composite Eurozone PMI on Friday overshadowed a much needed pick up in the manufacturing sector PMI.

