A review of the week past and the week ahead

What mattered last week:

The S&P500 finished the week unchanged, recovering from a 2% fall on Monday.

Monday's sharp selloff coming after some European countries banned travel from the UK in response to a new strain of Covid19.

Congress passed a new fiscal stimulus package. However outgoing President Donald Trump refused to sign off on the bill, due to “wasteful” spending and insufficient stimulus checks.

The UK and the EU finally agreed on a Brexit deal.

U.S economic data was softer. Consumer confidence, personal income, and personal spending dipped, while weekly jobless claims rose.

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index closed flat at 21.5%.

U.S. 10-year yields closed flat near 0.93%.

Gold closed flat near $1880.00.

Crude oil fell for the first time in 8 weeks closing at $48.23/bbl.

The ASX200 closed the week flat at 6664.8.

In FX, the AUDUSD fell 2% on Monday to .7462, before recovering to close the week back near .7600c.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Nothing of note.

New Zealand: Nothing of note.

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI’s (Thursday).

Japan: Industrial production (Monday).

U.S: S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Tuesday), pending home sales (Wednesday), jobless claims (Thursday).

Canada: Nothing of note.

Euro Area: Nothing of note.

UK: Nationwide housing prices (Wednesday).