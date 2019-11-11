脱欧党放弃对保守党席位的争夺，英镑反弹但力度有限

英镑上涨，但依然受阻

作者： 
2019/11/11 22:09:00
作者： 

Sterling is lighter but still capped after Farage stands down 317 candidates

The Brexit Party appears to have thrown in the towel in Tory seats, whilst the strongest upside triggers for the pound have been confirmed. The only key British political party that actually supports a hard Brexit now said it will no longer field 317 general election candidates in Conservative-supporting areas as it had initially planned.  Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, who isn’t standing in the 12th December election, has latterly become more concerned about the risk of another hung parliament, meaning an inconclusive result with no party winning an outright majority. From Brexit-supporters’ point of view, such an outcome could open the possibility that pro-remain MPs could secure a second referendum. “This announcement today prevents a second referendum from happening, and that to me is -- right now -- the most important thing in this country”, Farage said. He cited private polling suggesting anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats could gain traction if the Brexit Party stood against the Tories in key. Whilst he had “no great love for the Conservative Party…giving Boris half a chance by keeping him honest,” could allow Brexit to be delivered. Instead of standing in pivotal Tory seats, Farage said the Brexit Party would focus on Labour seats instead.

Sterling surged on Farage’s comments, extending Monday’s gains to $1.28979 from $1.283s beforehand, its biggest rise in around three weeks. The rate was around $1.28636 just now. Price action suggests that the possibility of fewer obstacles in the way of an outright Conservative Party majority would be welcomed by sterling buyers. Given the fact that a bigger Parliamentary Tory party could pass Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal more easily, uncertainty that has hamstrung Britain’s economy would be curtailed.

Boris Johnson welcomed the news. “We welcome Nigel Farage’s recognition that another gridlocked hung Parliament is the greatest threat to getting Brexit done”. But the pound’s pullback signals lingering doubts that Farage’s move will help the Tories much. Polling experts have pointed out that marginal seats held by Labour may be just as important for the election outcome as Tory marginals. With the Brexit Party still standing in all of these, the potential for damage to the Tories’ chances, if they fail to win such Labour-held seats, remains.

Other key developments

  • The Conservatives had a double-digit percentage point lead vs. Labour in three separate weekend polls
  • Tories accuse Labour of spending plans that would cost £1.2 trillion. Labour dismissed the claim
  • Bookmakers continue to see Boris Johnson as odds-on favourite to be Britain’s next PM. Latest: Paddy Power -  3/1. Bookies aren’t necessarily forecasting a Tory majority
  • Chancellor Sajid Javid said a budget “within weeks” of a Tory would contain “the detail” of Conservative spending plans with independent assessments of their impact from the Office of Budget Responsibility

Chart points

GBP/USD found temporary support above $1.28697 but was exploring below there as Europe’s session was winding up. Price reacted in similar fashion around the same area last week, though eventually succumbed, demonstrating weak support though maintaining the idea of inconclusive resistance. GBP/USD has been capped by but has also bettered $1.2867 in recent sessions. As intraday momentum tools reverse (see hourly RSI) there’s a strong possibility that price may mirror last week moves and head first to the 38.2% ($1.28476) retracement level of the end-October to 8th November down move. If so, another break of the 38.2% Fib may be possible. Still, given much corroboration of short-term declining trendlines so far in November, any fall below the 38.2% Fib may also respect these downtrends from the top side.

So far, the strongest caution for buyers this month has been evident reluctance to surpass late $1.28s on the way to $1.29. That resistance is also aptly echoed by $1.28964, 61.8% of the decline mentioned above, where cable reversed on Monday. A daily close above $1.287s could nullify recent tops. Without that though, bears would still appear to be in control, suggesting that short-term advances will continue to fray amid almost immediate offers.

GBP/USD – Hourly

Source: City Index


相关主题： 英镑 外汇 Sterling 英国脱欧 约翰逊 英国 UK election

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

重点关注：英镑/美元和DAX指数- 嘉盛官网
Fiona Cincotta
四月 13, 2022 03:55 上午
    本周重点关注货币对：英镑/美元- 嘉盛官网
    三月 15, 2022 03:43 上午
      一周交易员持仓报告：主动型基金的黄金多头持仓创下3个月之最- 嘉盛官网
      Matt Simpson
      二月 28, 2022 01:55 上午
        英国央行加息推动英镑飚升- 嘉盛集团官网
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        十二月 17, 2021 02:56 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。