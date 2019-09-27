降息预期导致英镑/美元跌破1.23

Policy maker Michael Saunders said that the BoE may cut rates as the next move even in the case that a disorderly Brexit is avoided.





The pound has tanked to three-week lows as BoE member Michael Saunders opened the door to a rate cut by the central bank.

The comments from Saunders highlight the marked weakening of the UK economy over recent quarters; dragged down not only by Brexit uncertainty but also softer global growth.





Even if the UK did manage to pull the rabbit out the bag and leave the EU with a deal, the elevated levels of uncertainty are unlikely to end there. Uncertainty over future trade agreements with the EU and other countries could leave companies in the lurch and unsure how to prepare for the different possible outcomes of those trade agreements.





The other scenario, that Brexit is once again extended, would also mean continued uncertainty over the future. As BoE Governor Mark Carney pointed out earlier this month, this scenario could also lead to a rate cut.





And then finally, the no deal Brexit. Mark Carney and the government itself (think yellowhammer) have painted a pretty grim picture for the UK economy and under this scenario, which would inevitably be bad news for the pound.



