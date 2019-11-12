市场一览：通胀预期下降利空纽元，关注新西兰联储决议

外汇市场一览：

作者： 
2019/11/12 11:18:00
作者： 


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • New Zealand’s 2-year inflation expectations fell to 1.8%, its lowest level since Q4 2016 whilst the 1-year is now just 1.6%. Coming just one day ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting, expectations for a cut have risen from 72% this morning to around 85%, weighing broadly on NZD.
  • Kiwi crosses accounted for the baulk of today’s volatility, with EUR/NZD and AUD/NZD daily ranges exceeding their 10-day ATR’s. Outside of NZD pairs, the average daily range relative to ATR is just 40%. NZD/JPY and NZD/USD are just above key support levels ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting.
  • Business confidence in Australia rose from its lows today according to a survey from NZB. Whilst it’s still at relatively low level, it could suggest the slump in confidence has troughed.
  • French PM Emmanuel Macon says he had “an excellent conversation” on the phone with President Trump.
  • Reports have surfaced that Trump plans to delay auto tariffs on the EU for 6 months.


Equity Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets are trading in a mix fashion as traders continue to monitor the political situation in Hong Kong and U.S. President Trump’s speech later at The Economic Club of New York for any hints that offers clarity on the outstanding issues regarding U.S-China trade talks.
  • Today’s worst performers are Australia’s ASX 200 and the China A50 ETF where both shed about -0.4%. The ASX 200 has given up almost half of its gains recorded yesterday.
  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI), South Korea’s Kospi 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 are leading the pack with gains at around 0.40%. Today’s gain seen in the STI came after it has posted an accumulated loss of -1.4% in the past two sessions. Golden Agri-Resources, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Mapletree Commercial Trust are the top component stocks gainers so far; upped 6.52%, 2.75% and 2.27% respectively.
  • The situation in Hong Kong remains tense with on-going stand offs between anti-government protesters and the police that have led to territory-wide disruptions this morning. Media has reported that protesters have urged people to gather in the Central business district, Hong Kong financial hub and Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular tourism and shopping area at noon today that can cause more disruptions towards economic activities.



Up Next:

  • Germany’s ZEW economic index is expected to be less pessimistic at -13 versus -23 prior.
  • U.S. President Trump speech at The Economic Club of New York where a White House spokesman has indicated Trump will focus his speech on how U.S. tax and trade policies have supported a strong economy. Any impromptu remarks on the progress of U.S.-China trade talks may trigger a significant movement in the financial markets.
  • Several Fed members (Clarida, Harker and Kashkari) are also due to speak, so keep an eye on USD pairs and gold for any policy clues.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


相关主题： Dollar 外汇 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

澳联储保持利率不变，澳元/美元继续看涨
五月 5, 2020 02:29 上午
    欧元/美元继续受制于1.0990
    五月 3, 2020 09:41 下午
      外汇市场报告：欧洲央行维持利率，欧元/美元创下2周高点
      四月 30, 2020 09:32 下午
        美元/日元：观察107关键支撑位的得失
        四月 27, 2020 10:06 下午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。