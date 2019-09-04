Market Brief: China's Service PMI Lifts Sentiment

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

作者： 
2019/9/4 12:45:00
作者： 

  • AUD/USD hit a 6-day high after GDP came in as expected, with markets seemingly pleased it didn’t undershoot expectations.
  • Sentiment was lifted when China’s service PMI expanded at its fastest rate in 3-month, at 52.1 (below 50 denotes contraction). Hiring in the sector increased at its fastest rate in over and year and new orders rose.
  • Japan’s service PMI slightly missed expectation at 53.3 vs 53.4 expected yet is clearly expanding as it is above the 50 threshold.
  • BOJ’s Kataoka said that cutting rates is the most effective tool to lift the economy, and the central bank should act pre-emptively when economic, price risks rise. That said, he is the minority dissenter of recent BOJ decisions, so likely doesn’t currently speak for the team.

  • The Hang Seng index broke abruptly higher on news that Carrie Lam is to officially withdraw the China-Hong Kong extradition bill, which has been at the centre of riots in recent weeks.
  • Asian equities were firmer on upbeat service PMI data, led by Chinese forms and tech stocks.
  • The ASX200 recouped earlier losses sustained on soft GDP data, and trades just -0.31% on the session (the session low was -7.7%).
  • Huawei have accused the US of trying to coerce and entice staff members in providing company information.



Up Next:

  • Expect a lot of headline risks for GBP surrounding Brexit developments. Parliament set to vote on whether MP’s will take control of the House of Commons business, which could trigger Labour’s plan to block a no-deal Brexit which, in turn could then trigger a snap election.
  • Service PMI’s for France, Germany and Eurozone are in a couple of hours. Given that manufacturing PMI’s have been contracting of late, it will be up to the service sector to keep the broader outlook afloat. Any weakness here only exacerbate calls for a global slowdown. Euro crosses and European equities are markets to keep in focus.
  • BOC hold their cash rate meeting. The probability of a cut has edged lower to just 10% from last week and we’ve not heard any dovish comments from BOC members in the lead-up to guide markets for a cut. That said, this will only make the moves larger if we find out they do surprise markets with a cut, or add a more dovish tone to their statement. CAD crosses will be in the crossfire with this one.
  • A host of central bankers speak today, kicking off in the European with Christine Lagarde who’ll be fielding questions from lawmakers before her vote for candidacy (to replace Draghi). BoE’s Mark Cary present’s the latest inflation report to the Treasury select committee. In the US session we have several Fed members speaking. Whilst a cut is already priced in for September, there have been murmurs of a 50bps cut, so we’ll be keeping an ear out to see if they align their views once more.


相关主题： Dollar 外汇 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

澳联储保持利率不变，澳元/美元继续看涨
五月 5, 2020 02:29 上午
    欧元/美元继续受制于1.0990
    五月 3, 2020 09:41 下午
      外汇市场报告：欧洲央行维持利率，欧元/美元创下2周高点
      四月 30, 2020 09:32 下午
        美元/日元：观察107关键支撑位的得失
        四月 27, 2020 10:06 下午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。