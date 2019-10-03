欧元/英镑在上涨延续形态“三角旗”内盘整

欧元/英镑短线技术面展望

作者： 
2019/10/3 13:58:00
作者： 

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8870

Resistances: 0.9020 & 0.9060/9100

Next support: 0.8800/8785

Directional Bias (1 to 3 days)

Bullish bias in any dips above the 0.8870 short-term pivotal support for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistances at 0.9020 and 0.9060/9100

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 0.8870 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest the 0.8800/8785 key medium-term support.

Key elements

  • The recent 6-weeks of 540 pips decline from its major range resistance of 0.9100 has stalled at former swing high area of 0.8800 seen in 14 Feb 2019 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior multi-month of up move from 12 Mar to 12 Aug 2019 high.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has also staged a rebound right at the significant corresponding ascending support in place since 12 May 2019 and close to its oversold region. These observations suggest that the decline from 12 Aug 2019 is overstretched with the probability of at least a multi-week mean reversion rebound increases at this juncture.
  • In the shorter-term, the EUR/GBP cross pair has staged a bullish exit from a minor descending channel in place since 12 Aug 2019 high with former minor descending channel resistance now acting as a pull-back support at 0.8870.
  • After the recent bullish breakout on 01 Oct 2019, the EUR/GBP has started to consolidate within a minor bullish range continuation “pennant” configuration from is recent minor swing high of 0.8937. In conjunction, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has staged a bullish breakout above a corresponding resistance which indicates a pre-signal for a potential bullish breakout from the “pennant”.
  • The next significant intermediate resistance of 0.9060/9100 is defined by the former swing high areas of 28 Aug 2018/03 Jan 2019 and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster

Charts are from eSignal


相关主题： 外汇 Euro 英镑

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
    英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
    Fawad Razaqzada
    十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
      英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午
        美国核心PCE和ECI上升，将如何影响本周FOMC会议
        十月 31, 2022 04:07 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。