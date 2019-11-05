澳元/日元处于潜在向下反转的关键点

澳元/日元从10月3日低点71.71反弹，目前幅度超过360点子。

作者： 
2019/11/6 8:58:00
作者： 

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 75.40

Supports: 74.35, 74.00 & 73.30/10

Next resistance: 76.26

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

The current 360+ pips of rally seen on the AUD/JPY cross pair from 71.71 low of 03 Oct 2019 has reached a tipping point for a potential bearish reversal at least in the short-term. Bearish bias below 75.40 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 74.35 and 74.00. A break below 74.00 sees a further slide towards 73.30/10 next (the “Ascending Wedge” support & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 03 Oct low to 05 Nov 2019 high).

However, a clearance with an hourly close above 75.40 sees an extension of the corrective rally to probe the next intermediate resistance at 76.26 (swing high areas of 30 May/22 Jul 2019).

Key elements

  • The current up move has reached the 75.40 upper limit/resistance of a medium-term bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since 26 Aug 2019 low of 69.97.
  • An “Ascending Wedge” range configuration is considered as a potential bearish reversal pattern where the up move evolution inside the “Ascending Wedge” is considered “corrective/dead cat rebound” as the magnitude/slope of the “higher highs” (the upper boundary of the Ascending Wedge) is lesser than the magnitude/slope of the “higher lows”.
  • In conjunction, when the latest price action has formed a latest pair of “higher highs” on 31 Oct and 05 Nov 2019, the daily RSI oscillator has formed an opposite movement (“lower highs” – bearish divergence) at its overbought region. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to wane which increases the odds of a bearish reversal.
  • The 75.40 “Ascending Wedge” resistance also confluences with the former swing low area of the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.  

Charts are from eSignal


相关主题： 外汇

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
Fawad Razaqzada
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
    挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
    一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
      英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
        英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
        Fawad Razaqzada
        十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。