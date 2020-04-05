What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead

What mattered last week:
After strong gains the previous week, U.S. equity markets fell 2.1% as the COVID-19 crisis deepened.
However, volatility continues to subside from the extreme levels of March and a reliable measure of overall volatility, the VIX Index has dropped over 45% from recent highs.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Balance of trade, RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), RBA financial stability review (Thursday).

  • RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday): After cutting rates by 50bp in March and starting QE, the RBA is expected to keep rates on hold this month at their lower bound of 0.25%.

New Zealand: NZIER business confidence and Global Dairy Trade auction (Tuesday).

China: CPI and PPI (Friday).

Japan: Current account, machinery orders (Wednesday), machine tool orders (Thursday).

U.S: JOLTS job openings (Tuesday), FOMC meeting minutes (Thursday), CPI (Friday).

  • FOMC meeting minutes (Thursday): Is likely to confirm the Federal Reserve is prepared to ease again if needed.

Canada: BoC business outlook survey (Monday), IVEY PMI (Tuesday), housing starts and building permits (Wednesday), employment (Thursday).

Euro Area: German factory orders (Monday), German industrial production (Tuesday), German balance of trade and current account (Thursday).

UK: GDP (Thursday).  

