What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead

2020/4/27 6:00:00

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 fell modestly following a big fall in crude oil and poor economic data.
  • However, after a +30% rally from its March low, a pullback in U.S. stocks was overdue.
  • Weakness in U.S. stocks cushioned by positive earnings surprises and prospects of additional stimulus.
  • 4.4 million Americans filed jobless claims, taking the total number of unemployed Americans to over 26 million.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, fell 5.8% to 35.9.
  • U.S. 10-year yields fell 5bp to 0.60%.
  • Gold rallied +2.73%, to close near $1730 with recent highs insight.
  • A roller coaster ride for crude oil futures falling heavily into the May futures expire, before recovering to close near $17.00/bbl.
  • The ASX200 fell -4.5% to 5242.6 as the energy, retail, property, and the industrial sector all weighed.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed modestly higher near .6390.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

The main focus of traders again this week will be on the number of new Covid-19 cases to help determine the timing of partial re-opening of economies.

Australia: Q1 CPI (Wednesday), private sector credit (Thursday), PPI (Friday).

  • Q1 CPI (Wednesday): Headline CPI is expected to be flat in the March quarter and the annual rate of inflation to remain steady at 1.8%. The real impact of the coronavirus will be viewed in the June quarter data where inflation is likely to fall by -2% q/q.
  • NBS business PMI (Thursday): PMI’s are expected to retrace slightly in April after a strong bounce back in March, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Wednesday), ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Monday), NBS business PMI’s (Thursday).

Japan: Employment and BoJ interest rate meeting (Tuesday), retail sales, industrial production (Thursday).

  • BoJ interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The BoJ is expected to announce unlimited quantitative easing (QE) and an increase in corporate bond purchases.

U.S: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), Q1 GDP, pending home sales (Wednesday), FOMC, and core PCE (Thursday), ISM business PMI (Friday).

A huge week for March quarter earnings with reports due from companies including Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Boeing, and Tesla.

Canada: GDP, PPI (Thursday), Markit manufacturing PMI (Friday).

Euro Area: German CPI (Wednesday), EA inflation and GDP, German retail sales and employment as well as ECB meeting (Thursday).

  • ECB meeting (Thursday): After last week’s failure by EU leaders to agree on a longer-term recovery building program, the ECB is under pressure to provide more support (QE) to an economy struggling with COVID-19.

UK: Markit manufacturing PMI (Thursday).

