What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead

What mattered last week:

The S&P500 fell modestly following a big fall in crude oil and poor economic data.

However, after a +30% rally from its March low, a pullback in U.S. stocks was overdue.

Weakness in U.S. stocks cushioned by positive earnings surprises and prospects of additional stimulus.

4.4 million Americans filed jobless claims, taking the total number of unemployed Americans to over 26 million.

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, fell 5.8% to 35.9.

U.S. 10-year yields fell 5bp to 0.60%.

Gold rallied +2.73%, to close near $1730 with recent highs insight.

A roller coaster ride for crude oil futures falling heavily into the May futures expire, before recovering to close near $17.00/bbl.

The ASX200 fell -4.5% to 5242.6 as the energy, retail, property, and the industrial sector all weighed.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed modestly higher near .6390.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

The main focus of traders again this week will be on the number of new Covid-19 cases to help determine the timing of partial re-opening of economies.

Australia: Q1 CPI (Wednesday), private sector credit (Thursday), PPI (Friday).

Q1 CPI (Wednesday): Headline CPI is expected to be flat in the March quarter and the annual rate of inflation to remain steady at 1.8%. The real impact of the coronavirus will be viewed in the June quarter data where inflation is likely to fall by -2% q/q.

NBS business PMI (Thursday): PMI's are expected to retrace slightly in April after a strong bounce back in March, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Wednesday), ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Monday), NBS business PMI’s (Thursday).

Japan: Employment and BoJ interest rate meeting (Tuesday), retail sales, industrial production (Thursday).

BoJ interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The BoJ is expected to announce unlimited quantitative easing (QE) and an increase in corporate bond purchases.

U.S: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), Q1 GDP, pending home sales (Wednesday), FOMC, and core PCE (Thursday), ISM business PMI (Friday).

A huge week for March quarter earnings with reports due from companies including Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Boeing, and Tesla.

Canada: GDP, PPI (Thursday), Markit manufacturing PMI (Friday).

Euro Area: German CPI (Wednesday), EA inflation and GDP, German retail sales and employment as well as ECB meeting (Thursday).

ECB meeting (Thursday): After last week’s failure by EU leaders to agree on a longer-term recovery building program, the ECB is under pressure to provide more support (QE) to an economy struggling with COVID-19.

UK: Markit manufacturing PMI (Thursday).