US open: Wall Street set to rise on economic growth optimism

US futures hit fresh record highs amid surging risk sentiment as the markets reopen after Presidents' Day.

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2021/2/16 19:32:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师

US futures hit fresh record highs amid surging risk sentiment as the markets reopen after President's Day. Cyclical stocks such as banks and the energy sector are set for strong gains amid growing hope of a strong vaccine led economic recovery & more US fiscal stimulus. Metals extend gains on super cycle talk and Bitcoin hits $50,000.

US futures

Dow futures trade +0.6% at 31450

S&P futures +0.5% at 3918

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13715

In Europe

FTSE flat at 6756

Dax +0.05% at 14114

Euro Stoxx +0.05% at 3736

Learn more about trading indices


Economic recovery on vaccine optimism & stimulus hopes

After a sluggish start the US covid vaccine programme has ramped up with 52.9 million vaccines administered so far. Expectations are growing of a strong vaccine led global economic recovery.

Meanwhile Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package continues to make its way through Congress adding to the upbeat mood.


Metals & miners support super-cycle talk

Metal prices are driving higher on expectations of buoyant global demand and a slow supply side response. Platinum trades at a fresh 7 year high whilst copper futures are also trading at their highest level since 2012.

Surging commodity prices have recently boosted speculation of a new commodities super cycle. Dividend announcements from BHP & Glencore further supported speculation.

What is copper trading and how to understand copper prices


Stocks at record levels as Q4 earning season surpasses expectations

Under priced value stocks are in focus as investors rotate out of growth stocks into those stocks more closely associated to the performance of the economy. Oil stocks

Earnings from CVS, Zoetis and Ecolab will be in focus. Results from Occidental Petroleum have rescheduled their earnings report owing to the weather disruptions.

According to Goldman Sachs earnings per share for SP500 companies have actually risen in Q4. It’s a rise of just 2% yoy, but still a rise and all the more impressive given that expectations were for an 11% decline heading towards earnings season.


Bitcoin hits $50,000

Bitcoin struck a fresh all time high cracking through $50,000 amid growing interest from major financial firms including BNY Mellon and Mastercard, adding to the asset’s legitimacy. Speculation is also growing that asset managers will increasing allocate at least a fraction of their assets under management to cryptocurrencies.


Eurozone Q4 GDP falls less than estimated

Eurozone Q4 GDP fell less than initially estimated contracting -0.6% QoQ vs -0.7% initially estimated. YoY GDP -5%, a slight improvement on -5.1% fall from the preliminary reading.

Employment also rose by 0.3% in Q4, after a 1% QoQ rise in Q3. However, employment is still 2% lower than the same period a year earlier.

German investor morale unexpectedly surged in February to 71.2, up from 61.8 in January indicating a strong level of confidence that the German economy will be back on the growth track quickly.

Strong data propelled EUR/USD over 1.2150.

Market analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of EUR/USD here.


FX

Demand for the safe haven US Dollar remains weak on Tuesday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) falling to a three week low. Meanwhile demand for riskier currencies rises amid rising optimism over a vaccine le global economic recovery.

GBP/USD trades +0.15% at 1.3925

EUR/USD trades +0.3% at 1.2165


Oil pauses for breath after hitting fresh 13 month high on Artic Freeze

Oil bulls are pausing for breath after hitting $60.85 in the previous session a level last seen pre-pandemic. Growing optimism surrounding a vaccine led global economic recovery is boosting the demand outlook. Meanwhile rising tensions in the Middle East and a cold front shutting some refineries in Texas are underpinning the price.

US crude trades +0.3% at $59.84

Brent trades -0.06% at $63.24

Market analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action in WTI crude oil here.

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

US Empire State Manufacturing Index (FEB)





相关主题： 原油 美元指数 股票 外汇 股指

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

西得州原油价格逼近对称三角形的顶端：突破在即？- 嘉盛官网
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
四月 6, 2022 05:53 上午
    如果美国大举释出储备原油，是否可以推低油价？- 嘉盛官网
    四月 1, 2022 02:38 上午
      油价大涨的6大理由；美元/匈牙利福林同步走高- 嘉盛官网
      三月 24, 2022 03:31 上午
        OPEC完全指南- 嘉盛官网
        Rebecca Cattlin
        三月 22, 2022 03:22 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。