US open: Wall Street rises as Powell remains dovish, Biden & Xi Speak

Wall Street points higher ahead of jobless claims data as Fed Chair Powell remains supportive,

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2021/2/11 19:41:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师

Stocks on Wall Street hit fresh all time highs on Wednesday. The Dow closed at record levels whilst the S&P & Nasdaq hit record intraday highs. Further gains are expected on the open after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed a supportive stance.

US futures

Dow futures trade +0.2% at 31450

S&P futures +0.2% at 3918

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13715

In Europe

FTSE flat at 6525

Dax +0.6% at 14024

Euro Stoxx +0.5% at 3666

Learn more about trading indices


Biden and Xi speak

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for the first time. Biden spoke of his concern over China’s “coercive and unfair economic practices” in addition to human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Taiwan was also specifically mentioned as one of Biden’s top three concerns, although China pushed back considering such affairs to be internal.

Relations and particularly economic relations between the two powers are expected to remain a key factor for market performance. Whilst it is still early days markets will be watching carefully going forwards to see whether Biden makes any substantial changes to US – Sino policy or whether he just adopts a more friendly tone.


Dovish Powell talks down the US Dollar

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed’s monetary policy will remain supportive. Speaking to the Economic Club of New York yesterday, Jerome Powell said that the US jobs market was still a long way fully recovered. He added that the Fed isn’t considering lifting interest rates from their current near zero level.

Powell’s comments kept pressure on the US Dollar with DXY continuing to hover around 2 week lows.

DXY trades flat at 90.37

GBP/USD trades +0.05% at 1.3835 after hitting a fresh multi year high of 1.3860.

EUR/USD trades +0.2% at 1.2140

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price movement of GBP/USD here


…Boosts stocks

US equities are pointing to a stronger start on the open, boosted by the prospect of an accommodative Federal Reserve for longer. Any expectations that the Fed would be tapering support early were quashed following the weaker than forecast CPI data yesterday.

Earnings continue to come through with PepsiCi and Heinz Kraft reporting ahead of the open and Disney reporting after the close.

My colleague Matt Weller looks at what to expect from Disney’s Q4 results here.


UBER misses on revenue

UBER trades -5% pre-market after disappointing Q4 results after food delivery growth failed to offset the decline in ridesharing & the pandemic continued to drag on revenues. Whilst revenues from the food delivery surged 224% Revenue from rideshare plunged 52% yoy, which was more than forecast. The overall effect was a 20% drop in revenue compared to a year earlier to $3.17 billion, well short of the $3.58 billion forecast.


Oil snaps 8 day winning streak

Oil prices are slipping lower amid profit taking after an impressive 8-day rally and despite a larger than expected decline in US crude supplies.

US EIA data recorded a draw 6.643 million barrels for the week 5th Feb, plunging crude stocks to their lowest level since March.

US crude trades -0.8% at $58.20

Brent trades -0.8% at $60.95

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

US initial jobless claims expected to show 757k vs 779k last week.


相关主题： 股票 外汇 股指

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

Reddit上的热门股票趋势
Joshua Warner
十一月 28, 2022 04:00 上午
    波音第一季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
    Joshua Warner
    四月 27, 2022 06:25 上午
      微软第三季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
      Joshua Warner
      四月 26, 2022 04:35 上午
        科技巨头股一季度财报前瞻：估值或遭遇重大考验- 嘉盛官网
        Joshua Warner
        四月 22, 2022 03:30 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。