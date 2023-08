一周原油展望：病毒侵蚀需求

When What Why is it important

Tuesday Feb 11, 10.00 EC releases economic growth forecasts A proxy for future European oil demand

Tuesday Feb 11, 13.55 US Feb 7 Redbook index Strength of US retail demand

Tuesday Feb 11, 21.30 API weekly crude oil stocks Last at 4.18m

Wednesday Feb 12 OPEC monthly oil report Producer output levels

Wednesday Feb 12, 10.00 EU Dec industrial production Down 1.5% y-o-y in Nov

Wednesday Feb 12, 15.30 EIA crude oil stocks change Indicator of US oil demand

Thursday Feb 13, 13.30 US initial jobless claims Last at 202,000

Friday Feb 14, 02.00 China January industrial production First insights into effects of the coronavirus in January

Friday Feb 14, 07.00 Germany Q4 GDP Germany could be sliding towards recession. Last 0.5%

Friday Feb 14, 10.00 EU trade balance Car exports, oil imports of interest

Friday Feb 14, 10.00 EU Q4 GDP Last at 0.1%

Friday Feb 14, 14.15 US Jan industrial production Recent declines could have been tampered in January

Friday Feb 14, 18.00 Baker Hughes US rig count Production trend