一周油市展望：我们到了吗？

When What Why is it important

Mon 20 April Halliburton results Insight into decreasing production activity across the industry

Tue 21 April 21.30 API crude oil stocks Likely to show further buildup in stock levels

Wen 22 April Baker Hughes results Insight into decreasing production activity across the industry

Wen 22 April 15.30 EIA crude oil stocks Last at 19.48m

Thu 23 April 08.30 German April manufacturing PMI German manufacturing has been in heavy shrinkage mode in March, April data unlikely to show much improvement

Thu 23 April 13.30 US initial jobless claims Job destruction could show signs of a slowdown

Thu 23 April 14.45 US manufacturing PMI Expected to show a further decline from last month’s 48.5

Fri 24 April 18.00 Baker Hughes US oil rig count 58 rigs closed to April 9