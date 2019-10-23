市场一览：美国芯片制造商困境和英国脱欧推迟打压风险情绪

由于英国议会仍不确定英国脱欧时间表，亚洲时段整体呈现轻微避险基调，但波动性仍然受控。

作者： 
2019/10/23 12:43:00
作者： 


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX Brief:
  • With British parliament still unsure of how or when Brexit could go through, it was a mild risk-off session in Asia overall yet volatility remained contained. All pairs from the FX dashboard remaining below their daily ATRs. JPY is the strongest major whilst AUD and GBP are the weakest. 
  • RBNZ’s Hawkesby “very happy” with how cuts have fed through to the economy, adding that inflation could be fuelled by higher house prices (so long as this leads to consumption).
  • DXY and USD/CHF nudged their way to a 3 and 4-day high respectively as the greenback extends yesterday’s correction.
  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD also retreated earlier in the session, with AUD finding support just above the June ’19 low. EUR/USD also edged lower yet key support resides 1.110.
  • GBP/UD also tested a 4-day low but we’re waiting for Brexit headlines from the UK or US session to really get this one moving.


Equity Brief:

  • A sea of red for Asian stock markets today after soft earnings numbers from a bellwether U.S. semiconductor firm, Texas Instruments also the 3rd largest component stock in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.
  • After the close of yesterday’s U.S. session, the share price of Texas Instruments has tumbled by close to -10% to print an intraday low of 114.40 in after-hour trading after it reported Q3 revenue that came in below expectations (US$3.77 billion versus US$3.8 billion consensus) and offer a lacklustre Q4 earnings guidance. It has closed yesterday at $128.57.
  • The worst performer so far today is the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index which has declined by -0.94% where major technology related stocks took the brunt today. ACC Technologies and Tencent Holdings have plummeted by -3.70% and -1.89% respectively. In addition, there is media report that stated that the Chinese government is drafting a plan to replace the current Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Lam with an “interim” chief executive and Lam’s successor is likely to be installed in March. Perhaps such action will be not be able to alleviate the 5-month long of street demonstrations as the chief executive is still picked by the central government rather than local Hong Kong votes.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 has managed to escape the carnage where losses in technological related stocks have been offset by gains seen in health care and industrial related stocks, Sumitomo Heavy Industrials has recorded a gain of 3.09%.
  • Nikkei 225 heavy weightage stock, Softbank Group has tumbled by -2.6%; dragged down by its investment related woes in embattled start-up WeWork. Softbank has agreed to cough up a US$9.5 billion rescue package in exchange for a 80% stake in WeWork.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has extended a modest decline of -0.19% in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday low of 2982 after it reintegrated back below the 3000 psychological level at the close of yesterday’s U.S. session.


Economic Calendar


Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions

相关主题： 外汇 股指

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
Fawad Razaqzada
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
    挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
    一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
      英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
        英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
        Fawad Razaqzada
        十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。