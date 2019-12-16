市场一览：等待阶段1协议的更多消息

外汇市场窄幅交投，交易员等待阶段1贸易协议这一热门话题的更多消息。

作者： 
2019/12/16 11:45:00
作者： 


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Currency markets traded in tight ranges whilst traders awaited more clarity over the much-hyped phase-1 trade deal. Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Lighthizer is claiming the deal is “totally done” and will nearly double US exports to China over the next couple of years. Quite rightly, markets clearly want confirmation form both sides before committing.
  • Chinese retail sales expanded by 8% YoY versus 7.6% expected, industrial production rise 6.2% versus 5% expected and fixed asset investment rose 5.2% as expected. Separately, China threatened to retaliate if Germany exclude Huawei from 5G.
  • A report from NZIER suggested slightly lower growth expectations for New Zealand, whilst consumer confidence remained positive with respondents continuing to feel buoyant about making big ticket purchases. Inflation expectations remained anchored around 2%.
  • GBP is the strongest major (and saw the most volatility) whilst JPY and CHF are the weakest. Narrow ranges outside of GBP pairs.

Price Action:

  • DXY: Friday’s recovery saw the dollar index retest the trendline it broke on Thursday’s volatile selloff. The trendline also marks today’s high
  • AUD/USD: Friday’s bearish outside day saw a reversal at the 200-day eMA to warn of further downside. A break below 0.6864 warns of a run for 0.6800.
  • USD/JPY: Friday’s elongated Doji shows solid resistance is at 109.93. Bias remain neutral until we see momentum break out of the indecision candle.
  • EUR/USD: The elongated bearish pinbar warns of a reluctance to break above 1.1200 Bias is for it to range between 1.1000 – 1.1200.
  • GBP/USD: Potential for further upside although we’d also expect prices to consolidate within Friday’s range whilst the dust settles, following such a volatile spike.

Equities Brief:
  • After a strong performance seen on last Fri, 13 Dec, key Asian stock markets are mostly trading flat after the positive outcome from major risk events; UK General Election and U.S-China Phase One trade deal agreement that has been agreed in principal.
  • China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for Nov have fared better than expectation; 6.2% y/y versus consensus forecast of 5% y/y and 8% y/y versus consensus forecast of 7.6% respectively. However, caution is warranted due to one-ff seasonal factor and last month ‘s mega online sale “Single Day” event.
  • Profit-taking can be seen in China A50 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index that has dipped down by -0.35% dragged down by another round of weekend clashes between ant-government protestors and the police. Also, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has commented that Hong Kong is not yet of out “dilemma” after a meeting with HK leader Carrie Lam today. This remark from China’s top leadership has suggested that the current situation in Hong Kong may not be returning to “normalcy” soon after a period of extended street protests.
  • Australia’s ASX 200 is the best performer today as it rallied by 1.63% which is now just a whisker away from its current all-time high of 6893, that has been rejected for a bullish breakout on 02 Dec 2019 (2nd attempt). Technology stocks are leading the gains such as Nearmap and Appen that have recorded gains of 8.75% and 5.23% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has recorded a modest gain of 0.30% so far in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday high of 3184,  a whisker away from last Fri, all-time high of 3188.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


相关主题： Dollar 外汇 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

澳联储保持利率不变，澳元/美元继续看涨
五月 5, 2020 02:29 上午
    欧元/美元继续受制于1.0990
    五月 3, 2020 09:41 下午
      外汇市场报告：欧洲央行维持利率，欧元/美元创下2周高点
      四月 30, 2020 09:32 下午
        美元/日元：观察107关键支撑位的得失
        四月 27, 2020 10:06 下午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。