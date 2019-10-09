市场一览：似乎将展开新一轮避险

作者： 
2019/10/9 12:47:00
0 阅读量
作者： 

Equity Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets have almost given up the gains accumulated since the start of the week; taking the cue from the sell-off seen in U.S. stocks overnight. Right now, the U.S. administration has upped its hawkish stance towards China where visa bans have been imposed on Chinese officials linked to violation of human rights over Muslims in the Xinjiang region on top of the recent blacklist of eight Chinese technology firms over similar human rights violation.
  • The mood has turn sombre for a positive break through on the upcoming two days of high-level U.S-China trade negotiation talks in Washington that will kickstart on Thurs, 10 Oct. Also, SCMP have reported that the highest ranking official from the Chinese delegation, Vice Premier Lui He will not carry the title of “special envoy” for the upcoming trade talks, an early indication that Lui He has received no particular instructions from China President Xi and a source has told SCMP that the Chinese delegation may cut short its stay in Washington.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has continued to slide where it recorded a slide of -0.71% as at today’s Asia mid-session towards its 10-day low of 25600. Financials, properties and technology related stocks are the worst performers where Hang Seng Bank, AAC Technologies and CK Asset Holdings have declined by -3.39%, 3.26% and -2.20 % respectively.
  • South Korea’s Kospi 200 is closed today for a public holiday. The S&P 500 E-mini futures has managed to shape a bounce of 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 2903 in today’s Asian session after a decline of -1.56% seen in the U.S. session. However, the current bounce does not look like a potential bullish reversal from a technical analysis perspective.

FX Brief:


  • After a sell-off in the GBP seen yesterday (the weakest currency in the overnight U.S. session) reinforced by the dim prospect of getting EU approval on U.K PM Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit proposal, the GBPUSD has traded in a tight range of 13 pips in today’s Asian session.
  • The antipodean currencies are the best performers so far where the NZD/JPY AUD/JPY,  NZD/USD and AUD/USD have recorded modest gains between 0.15% to 0.28% but these gains are questionable in the backdrop of an escalation in political tension between U.S and China where it may derail any positive outcome on the upcoming high-level U.S-China trade talk.

Up Next

  • Fed Chair’s Powell speech (the third & last for this week) and FOMC minutes on the Sep meeting. In yesterday’s speech at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting, Fed Chair Powell has indicated that Fed will start to grow its balance sheet soon to counter the recent turmoil seen in the repo market and open the door for another interest rate cut in the upcoming Oct FOMC meeting.

Economic Calendar


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


相关主题： 股指 外汇

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
鲍威尔在经济俱乐部的发言延续“不够鹰派”的基调
二月 8, 2023 04:50 上午
美国非农和日本央行继任者的传闻打压日元
二月 7, 2023 07:12 上午
NFP大超预期。但数据会修正吗？
二月 6, 2023 06:07 上午
欧洲央行如预期般加息50个基点。3月将再加50个基点
二月 3, 2023 06:31 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多

经济日历

FOMC会议纪要：通胀仍是主要风险
一月 5, 2023 05:37 上午
    股市开始回吐涨幅
    Fawad Razaqzada
    一月 5, 2023 05:32 上午
      周二技术分析：标普500指数、美元指数、英镑/美元和黄金
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十一月 30, 2022 03:29 上午
        经济增长担忧取代通胀恶化成决定因素，股市还能撑多久？
        Fawad Razaqzada
        十一月 24, 2022 04:27 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。