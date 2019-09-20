Market Brief: Juncker Lifts Sterling, CB Stimulus Support Stocks

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

2019/9/20 11:27:00
  • Asian equity markets ticked higher on Friday after a week of stimulus from the Fed and PBOC.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is within striking distance of its year to date high, MSCI Japan (broad basket of stocks) is the leader of the session and sits at a fresh 1-year high. Sanbio, Amifa and Cluster Tech are the three top performers, rallying 16.4%, 17.9% and 17.3% respectively.
  • The ASX200 hit a 7-week high with Premier investments, IOOF Holdings and Nearmap Ltd leading the gains whilst Speedcast International, NIB Holdings and New Hope Corp are the laggards. Across the broader ASX, 47.5% of equities advanced, 29.3% declined and 23.2% were unchanged. 70 made new highs, 10 new lows.

  • It’s a quiet send off on the calendar from what has been mostly a busy week (dominated by the oil surge, FOMC meeting and repo headlines).
  • Canadian retail sales is expected to pick up to 0.6% (0% prior), although oil headlines are more likely to be a mover for CAD.
  • CFTC data is released late session for FX, index and commodity markets. Expect the usual full report on Monday.


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


