市场一览：亚洲股市走低

汇市一览:

作者： 
2019/11/8 11:16:00
作者： 


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Officials from US and China have confirmed that both sides could roll back tariffs as part of the phase one trade deal, although no timetable has been presented.
  • Chinese exports rose 2.1% YoY (Yuan-denominated), pushing their trade surplus up to 42.8 billion versus 40.4. Imports also fell -6.4%, less than the expected 8.9% forecast.
  • Australian home loans rose for a second month thanks to record low rates and rising house prices. Yet until we see the rest of the economy follow suit (wages, inflation, consumption and a lower debt to savings ratio) it’s unlikely to call for higher rates, unless RBA targets rising house prices for once…
  • Household spending rose 9.5% YoY in Japan, its fastest pace since 2001. Still it was fully expected according with the pending sales tax hikes just around the corner. The last time Japan hiked sales taxes, a similar pattern emerged only to see consumption crash the following months.
  • AUD is the weakest major, minor ranges elsewhere across the FX space. AUD/JPY saw the most volatility, with its daily range spanning 87% of it ATR. Moreover, it’s found this volatility around the 200-day eMA, although today’s bearish price action has remained within yesterday’s range.



Equity Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets have not taken the positive cue from the U.S. stock market where all three benchmark indices; S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrials hit another fresh all-time highs on the backdrop of U.S-China trade deal optimism after the Chinese Commence Ministry commented that both sides had agreed to roll back some of the imposed tariffs.
  • The latest trade deal related news flow from the U.S. has been lukewarm where media has reported from unnamed sources that an agreement between U.S. and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of the “Phase One trade deal” has faced fierce internal opposition in the White House and even from outside advisors. So far, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office has not commented on whether or not there will be tariff rollbacks. 
  • The markets are appearing to get “lethargic” on such “hot and cold” trade deal related headlines without any concrete direction where it will lead until a real deal is being signed off.
  • Almost all Asian stock markets are in the red after hitting 5-6 months highs. The worst performer is Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) that has dropped by -0.79% so far led by Golden Agri-Resources, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and Genting Singapore that have tumbled by -6.52%, -5.45% and -3.13% respectively.
  • Casino operator, Genting Singapore has reported a weak Q3 earnings where net profit has dropped to S$158.9 million from S$210.4 million y/y and revenue fell about 7% which has triggered a negative reaction on its share price; it drop as much as 3.7% to hit a current intraday low of S$0.925, the biggest intraday percent drop in 4-months.
  • The 10-year Japanese Bond Government (JGB) yield has continued to inch higher in line with the rest of the developed nations’ sovereign bond yield, on track for its biggest weekly climb since May 2013. An increase in JGB yield can trigger a liquidity tightening condition that explains the earlier intraday gain of 1% seen in the Nikkei 225 has been reversed to the downside.

 

Up Next:

  • BoC surprised markets with a dovish meeting last month by lowering their projections. This means CAD traders may be more sensitive to a weak employment print later today, had they been otherwise. 



Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


相关主题： Dollar 外汇 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

澳联储保持利率不变，澳元/美元继续看涨
五月 5, 2020 02:29 上午
    欧元/美元继续受制于1.0990
    五月 3, 2020 09:41 下午
      外汇市场报告：欧洲央行维持利率，欧元/美元创下2周高点
      四月 30, 2020 09:32 下午
        美元/日元：观察107关键支撑位的得失
        四月 27, 2020 10:06 下午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。