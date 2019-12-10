摩根大通近期推高似乎过度

Medium-term technical outlook on JP Morgan Chase (JPM)









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 136.50

Supports: 127.95 & 123.90

Next resistances: 142.60 & 146.50/147.80

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

JPM may see a corrective decline below 136.50 key medium-term pivotal resistance to target the supports at 127.95 and 123.90 before its impulsive up move sequence resumes within the major uptrend phase.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 136.50 invalidates the multi-week bearish scenario for the continuation of the rally to target the lower limit of the major resistance zone at 142.60 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & upper boundary of the major ascending channel from Feb 2016 low).

Key elements

Price action of JPM has gapped up on last Fri, 06 Dec and ended with two consecutive daily “Shooting Star” candlestick patterns which indicates a potential bullish exhaustion where the odds of a bearish reversal increases at this juncture.

The formation of the ‘Shooting Star” candlestick patterns has taken place right below the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 28 Aug 2019 low and a Fibonacci expansion cluster level at 136.50.

The daily RSI oscillator has formed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that medium-term upside momentum has started to wane.

The significant medium-term supports rest at 127.95 and 123.90 which are defined by the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel and the 23.6%/38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 Oct low to 06 Dec 2019 high.

The ratio charts of JPM against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Financials) are indicating an “overstretched outperformance” condition for JPM.

