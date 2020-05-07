HSBC's Rebound Looks Far From Convincing

HSBC’s share price plummeted as the coronavirus outbreak spread, wreaking havoc on global economies and markets.

Q1 results

Q1 results provided an insight as to the damage that covid-19 is causing. Profits at the bank tanked amid a surge in money set aside for bad loans.

HSBC set aside $3 billion for bad loans, an increase of over 400% compared to the same period last year. This included a $600 million charge to cover the losses related to the collapse of Hin Leong Trading, one of Asia’s largest oil trading corporations.

Its also worth keeping in mind that this could just be the tip of the iceberg. HSBC warned that the $3 billion figure could rise further across the year, potentially to $7 - $10 billion. Clearly this would have a significant and material impact on profits; the $3 billion charge resulted in profits halving to $3.2 billion, revenue on the other hand dropped 5% to $13.7 billion.