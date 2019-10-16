涉港法案加剧中美紧张关系

在美国众议院通过支持香港抗议者的三项法案后，中美紧张关系隔夜升级。

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/10/16 16:08:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
The tensions between the US and China intensified overnight after the US House of Representatives approved three bills supportive of Hong Kong protestors, a moved that riled China sufficiently to threaten countermeasures if the bills are signed into law later this week by the US President. The escalation comes only a day after President Trump postponed the next set of tariff hikes on Chinese imports and pushes the prospect of a quick resolution to trade talks further into the distance.

The tensions over Hong Kong have already eroded early gains in Asian markets and will dent some of the optimism building from a first set of positive Wall Street earnings. Results from tech companies have yet to come and the expectations here are that the trade war has significantly dented growth.

Marathon Brexit talks yield no results yet

The EU and Britain continue to toil on a last minute Brexit deal which is still lacking a workable solution for the Irish border. Although some comments from the negotiators indicated that there might be a resolution within hours it may be slightly too optimistic to interpret that as a Brexit resolution as the proposal still has to get past MPs in a vote this weekend. The FTSE is struggling to remain in positive territory as declines in the home building sector and a drop in Hargreaves Lansdown shares balance out rises in pharma and a rally by publishing firm RELX.

The pound, though a touch weaker this morning remains much stronger than it has been for months, trading at $1.2726 against the dollar.
相关主题： 外汇 英镑 股指 UK 100

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
Fawad Razaqzada
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
    挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
    一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
      英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
        英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
        Fawad Razaqzada
        十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。