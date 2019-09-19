Hang Seng Index underperformance sets sight on a mean reversion rebound

Recent decline of Hang Seng Index has reached a key medium-term support, a mean reversion rebound looms.

作者： 
2019/9/19 14:04:00
作者： 

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng Index/Hong Kong 50



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 26400/300

Resistances: 26700 & 26870/950

Next support: 26000

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Since the start of this week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has underperformed the rest of its peers (S&P 500, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 & DAX), it has staged a decline of -3.8% from its 13 Sep 2019 swing high to print a current intraday low of 26348 as seen in today, 19 Sep Asian.

Interestingly, today’s current intraday low of 26348 confluences with the predefined medium-term neutrality range support of 26400 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook earlier on this Mon (click here for a recap).

Short-term elements have turned positive where the Index is likely to stage a minor reversion rebound (1-3 days) towards the next intermediate resistances at 26700 and 26870/950.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 26400/300 pivotal support invalidates the mean reversion rebound scenario for an extension of the slide towards the next support at 26000 (the former swing high areas of 26 Aug/30 Aug 2019 & the ascending support from 15 Aug 2019 low).

Key elements

  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the Index has traced out a minor degree 5-wave downleg sequence (i, ii, iii, iv & v) from 13 Sep 2019 high of 27393 with the ending 5th wave target at 26300 (0.764 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 13 Sep high to 17 Sep low; length of wave iii projected to 19 Sep 2019 high, the high of wave iv). The projected 5th wave target of 26300 confluences with the medium-term range support of 26400 which increases the probability of a rebound at this juncture.
  • Momentum analysis also advocates for a rebound scenario where the 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region and the 1-hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum has been “overstretched”.
  • The significant intermediate resistance stands at 26870/950 with is defined by the former minor congestion area of 12 Sep/16 Sep 2019 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 13 Sep to today, 19 Sep 2019 intraday low.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro  


相关主题： 股指

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

科技股业绩不佳，纳指难以继续反弹
Fawad Razaqzada
十月 31, 2022 04:13 上午
    警惕，纳指见看跌反转信号- 嘉盛官网
    Fawad Razaqzada
    八月 9, 2022 04:56 上午
      美国市场开盘报告：股市在上周大跌后反弹-嘉盛集团官网
      Fiona Cincotta
      五月 24, 2022 04:06 上午
        重点关注：DAX与英镑/美元- 嘉盛官网
        Fiona Cincotta
        五月 24, 2022 03:58 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。