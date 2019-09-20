FTSE down as Rolls Royce takes a battering

FTSE struggles for direction

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/9/20 15:17:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
The  FTSE is trying to decide which way to go this morning as Rolls Royce and BAE Systems weigh on the index but a pound-induced bounce in property firms and grocery chains provides some counterbalance. 

Rolls Royce took the biggest hit this morning after it indicated that the problems with its Trent 1000 engines would take longer to resolve than initially expected. BAE Systems also followed suit, plunging 3% as the threat of an Iran conflict seems to have gone on the back burner for the moment but the move was possibly an overreaction given the recent flow of company news which was very positive and included signing a new half a billion technology contract with the Pentagon only yesterday.

On the other hand housebuilders, DIY specialists and supermarket chains saw a healthy bounce after the pound hit the highest level in over two months. 

The boost for sterling came courtesy of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who said that a deal with the EU is achievable and that a new Brexit deal could be reached before the October deadline.  The pound is trading above $1.253, a level not seen since mid-July and at EUR1.134, last seen at the start of August. 

Sino-US talks restart

For the first time in almost two months the US and China are back at the negotiating table, a step paving the way towards real decision-makers’ discussions scheduled for October. The sensitive subjects of intellectual property and forced transfer of technology are back on the agenda and may again prove stumbling blocks for a deal.

Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

相关主题： 股市 UK 100

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

Reddit上的热门股票趋势
Joshua Warner
十一月 28, 2022 04:00 上午
    波音第一季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
    Joshua Warner
    四月 27, 2022 06:25 上午
      微软第三季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
      Joshua Warner
      四月 26, 2022 04:35 上午
        科技巨头股一季度财报前瞻：估值或遭遇重大考验- 嘉盛官网
        Joshua Warner
        四月 22, 2022 03:30 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。