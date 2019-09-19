FTSE dips but recovers on earnings

The FTSE opened lower but shortly afterwards started recovering as Diageo reported a good start to its financial year and Next showed an increase in pretax profits and maintained its profit guidance.

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/9/19 14:54:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
The FTSE opened lower but shortly afterwards started recovering as Diageo reported a good start to its financial year and Next showed an increase in pretax profits and maintained its profit guidance. The cautiousness in the market is a reflection of the unresolved Brexit issues and investors holding back before hearing from Mark Carney later this afternoon. The BoE is likely to sit on its hands this time, until it hears whether Parliament will be back in session imminently, if there will be a general election and if Brexit will be postponed.  

Sterling’s moment of calm, Brent higher

The Supreme Court is hearing a final set of arguments today regarding the legality of the suspension of Parliament and could potentially come to a decision before the end of the day. The pound is a little bit more stable this morning, trading above 1.247 against the dollar in what could be the calm before the next political storm, which is coming in the shape of the new Brexit deadline of September 30 given to Boris Johnson by the EU.

Brent crude is trading a whisker above $64 but could head higher after the US releases the details of its new set of sanctions on Iran announced late Wednesday. In the meantime Saudi Arabia has confirmed that it believes Iran was behind this weekend’s attacks on its oil facilities.


Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions

相关主题： 布伦特 股指 股市

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

油价自7年高点回落，但后市仍有望上看100- 嘉盛官网
Fiona Cincotta
二月 28, 2022 03:12 上午
    OPEC会议前瞻：继续增产或同样无力阻止油价走向100- 嘉盛集团官网
    二月 4, 2022 03:10 上午
      西得州原油和布伦特原油创下2014年以来最高点- 嘉盛集团官网
      一月 24, 2022 05:39 上午
        OPEC维持产出政策不变，美元/加元后市何去何从？
        十月 6, 2021 10:40 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。