DAX有望第五周收高

德国基准股指可能本周五迎来第五周收高。

作者： 
2019/11/7 23:06:00
作者： 

Germany’s benchmark could use a fifth weekly higher close this Friday

This week’s swings between an over-arching appetite for risk and more aversive sentiment have played havoc with stock markets’ short-term direction. On Thursday at least, equity indices appear to be on an upswing on renewed signs that the long grind towards a trade deal could soon bear its first fruit. In Europe, a pre-eminent beneficiary is Germany’s DAX index. The U.S. is Germany’s biggest trading partner overall, followed by the United Kingdom. China is a top-five export partner of Europe’s growth engine. With Brexit worries beginning to alleviate as trade conflict escalation shows signs of reaching its limits, it’s little wonder that the DAX has begun to outperform large European counterpart markets on a year-to-date basis. Naturally, the obverse of the DAX’s tie to high-level geopolitics is that a reversal of recent improvements on the global front will pose risks to the German benchmark’s rebound.

Chart points

Quite remarkably, DAX’s advance from late 2018/early 2019 lows is intact. The rough channel over that stretch continues. In the weekly view, the current focus is whether the market can signal readiness to extend its resilient run of four weekly gains with a fifth higher close on Friday. A close above the closest key resistance—circa 13210, a peak in May 2018—would provide a provide a strong basis for upside progress to continue. A failure would add to suggestions that a consolidation may be due.

Germany 30 CFD – Weekly

Source: City Index

相关主题： 股指 股市 Germany 30 Trade War 中国 中国 欧洲 德国 英国 US

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

科技股业绩不佳，纳指难以继续反弹
Fawad Razaqzada
十月 31, 2022 04:13 上午
    警惕，纳指见看跌反转信号- 嘉盛官网
    Fawad Razaqzada
    八月 9, 2022 04:56 上午
      美国市场开盘报告：股市在上周大跌后反弹-嘉盛集团官网
      Fiona Cincotta
      五月 24, 2022 04:06 上午
        重点关注：DAX与英镑/美元- 嘉盛官网
        Fiona Cincotta
        五月 24, 2022 03:58 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。