外汇技术策略日评

英镑/美元 – 潜在反弹近在咫尺

作者： 
2020/1/14 8:49:00
作者： 

GBP/USD – Potential rebound around the corner


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the push down as expected and almost hit the short-term target/support of 1.2920 as per highlighted in our report (click here for a recap).  It printed an intraday low of 1.2959 yesterday, 13 Jan on the backdrop of dovish comments from BOE officials.
  • The 300+ pips of decline from the 31 Dec 2019 minor swing high is now approaching the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 03 Sep 2019 low with the hourly RSI oscillator that has tested an extreme oversold level thrice. Flip to a bullish bias with 1.2820 as the key short-term pivotal support for a potential rebound towards 1.3090 (minor congestion zone & descending resistance from 13 Dec 2019 high). An hourly close above 1.3090 reinforces a further potential recovery to target 1.3270 next in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2820 opens up scope for a further slide towards the next support at 1.2670/2560 (1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 13 Dec 2019 high & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from 03 Sep 2019 low to 13 Dec 2019 high).

EUR/USD – Potential bullish breakout above 1.1160


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has started to shape a rebound of 60 pips from the 1.1100 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report; also the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high.
  • Elements have turned positive; flip to a bullish bias with 1.1100 as the key short-term pivotal support and a break with an hourly close above 1.1160 reinforces the potential recovery to retest the 31 Dec 2019 swing high of 1.1240.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1100 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further slide towards 1.1060/1040 (medium-term ascending trendline from 01 Oct 2019 low).

USD/JPY – Further potential residual push up towards major resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has broken above the 109.70 minor range resistance in place since 13 Dec 2019 (the upper neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report). Flip to bullish bias now in any dips above 109.65 key short-term pivotal support for a further potential residual push up to target the major resistance at 1110.60/70 (former ascending support from 24 Jun 2016 low, 21 May 2019 swing high, secular descending resistance from 05 Jun 2015 high & a Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster) before a corrective decline materialises.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 109.65 invalidates the residual push up scenario for a corrective decline towards the 108.80 near-term support in the first step.    

AUD/USD – Mix elements intact


click to enlarge chart

  • No change; maintain neutrality stance between 0.6930 and 0.6840 (also the pull-back support of the former major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6930 revives the bullish tone for push up to retest 0.7030 before targeting 0.7060/7080. On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 0.6840 sees a further slide to probe the 0.6755 major support (the ascending trendline from 07 Aug 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal


相关主题： EUR 英镑 美元 外汇

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

欧元/美元若想逆势翻盘，先突破1.00再说
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
十月 20, 2022 01:56 上午
    欧元/美元：极性转换原则表明后市可能大跌 - 嘉盛官网
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    三月 24, 2022 03:49 上午
      本周重点关注货币对：欧元/美元- 嘉盛官网
      三月 8, 2022 02:59 上午
        欧元/美元：如果失守1.1125，或急跌并创下20多个月最低点 - 嘉盛官网
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        三月 2, 2022 02:28 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。