外汇技术策略日评（12月3日 周二）

货币对已在下跌并考验2019年11月14日小波段低点1.0990后反弹，攻向2019年11月6日以来小型区间阻力1.1090。

作者： 
2019/12/3 9:15:00
作者： 

EUR/USD – Sideways


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has inched down lower to test the 14 Nov 2019 minor swing low of 1.0990 before it rebounded back towards the minor range resistance of 1.1090 in place since 06 Nov 2019.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has started to inch down from an extreme overbought level which indicates that yesterday’s push up reinforced by U.S. President Trump’s tweets on reinstating steel tariffs on Brazil and Argentina imports and a weaker ISM manufacturing PMI for Oct is likely to be overextended. Thus, it may see a push down to retest 1.0990.
  • Since it is trading within a minor range configuration in the middle of a major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high, prefer to turn neutral now between 1.1090 and 1.0990. A clearance above 1.1090 sees a push up towards the 1.1180 major descending resistance while a break with an hourly close below 1.0990 resumes the potential down move towards 1.0940 follow by 1.0880.

GBP/USD – Back at minor range resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has continued to evolve within a minor “Expanding Wedge”/sideways range configuration in place since 21 Oct 2019 high with its hourly RSI oscillator that has just retreated from its overbought region and a corresponding resistance that is in parallel with the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 1.2975.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 1.2975 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to retest the minor range support/lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” at 1.2790. On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.2975 revives the bullish tone for another round of impulsive upleg sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3210/3240 (3 Apr/03 May 2019 swing high area & Fibonacci expansion).

USD/JPY – Potential final push up towards “Ascending Wedge” top


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday’s slide from its recent minor swing high of 109.70 printed on 02 Dec has managed to stall just above the lower boundary of the minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” now acting as a support at 108.70 with the hourly RSI oscillator that has just rebounded from an extreme oversold level.
  • 108.70 key short-term pivotal support for a potential final push up to retest 109.70 before targeting the “Ascending Wedge” top/resistance at 110.00/15. On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 108.70 shall trigger a bearish breakdown from the “Ascending Wedge” to kickstart a potential multi-week corrective down move towards the next near-term support at 107.90 in the first step.

AUD/USD – 0.6845 key minor resistance ahead of RBA


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged a push up from the 28/29 Nov 2019 minor swing low area of 0.6755 before it stalled at the minor descending trendline resistance from 05 Nov 2019 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of recent slide from 31 Oct high to 29 Nov 2019 low.
  • In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has started to retreat from an extreme overbought level. Maintain bearish bias below 0.6845 key short-term pivotal resistance for another potential push down to retest 0.6755 and below exposes 0.6720 next (09/16 Oct 2019 swing low areas).
  • On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6845 negates the bearish tone for squeeze up to retest 0.6900/6930 (31 Oct/05 Nov 2019 swing high & the major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).

Charts are from eSignal


相关主题： EUR 英镑 外汇 美元

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

欧元/美元若想逆势翻盘，先突破1.00再说
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
十月 20, 2022 01:56 上午
    欧元/美元：极性转换原则表明后市可能大跌 - 嘉盛官网
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    三月 24, 2022 03:49 上午
      本周重点关注货币对：欧元/美元- 嘉盛官网
      三月 8, 2022 02:59 上午
        欧元/美元：如果失守1.1125，或急跌并创下20多个月最低点 - 嘉盛官网
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        三月 2, 2022 02:28 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。