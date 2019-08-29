Daily Forex Technical Strategy (Fri 30 Aug)

USD remains firm with AUD/USD at risk of bearish breakdown from minor range.

作者： 
2019/8/30 9:52:00
作者： 

EUR/USD – Further potential downside


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected push down as per highlighted in our previous report (click here to recap) and hit the upper limit of the short-term target/support zone of 1.1050/1025 (printed a low of 1.1041 post ECB official Knot’s comment that downplayed further easing policies).  
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1120 (61.8% retracement of the recent slide from 23 Aug high to yesterday, 29 Aug low & close to the minor descending trendline from 06 Aug 2019 high) for a further potential slide to target 1.1025 (01 Aug & year to date low) and 1.1000 next.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1120 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1170 again.

GBP/USD – Testing 1.2170 downside trigger level


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the 1.2300 short-term pivotal resistance and tested the 1.2170 downside trigger level as per highlighted in our previous report. The slide has been reinforced by the proposed suspension of the U.K parliament that increases the odds of a no-deal Brexit on 31 Oct.
  • Key elements remain unchanged; maintain bearish bias below 1.2300 key short-term pivotal resistance and an hourly close below 1.2170 reinforces a further potential downleg to target 1.2074 and 1.2000/1950 next. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2300 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extended corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.2430.

USD/JPY – 107.00 remains the key short-term resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has retested and retreated from the upper limit of the minor complex range configuration in place since 06 Aug 2019 with the 1-hour RSI oscillator that has exited from the overbought region.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 107.00 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down towards 105.60 near-term support and a break below it may see a further slide towards 104.65/40. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 107.00 sees an extended corrective rebound towards 107.80 (former ascending range support from 25 Jun 2019 low).

AUD/USD – Looking vulnerable for range bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the upper limit of a minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 07 Aug 2019 low. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 0.6780 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish breakdown below 0.6995/6675 (range lower limit) to target the next support at 0.6625 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & lower boundary of the primary descending channel from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 0.6780 sees an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 0.6865 (also close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 18 Jul high to 07 Aug 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal


相关主题： EUR 英镑 外汇 美元

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

欧元/美元若想逆势翻盘，先突破1.00再说
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
十月 20, 2022 01:56 上午
    欧元/美元：极性转换原则表明后市可能大跌 - 嘉盛官网
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    三月 24, 2022 03:49 上午
      本周重点关注货币对：欧元/美元- 嘉盛官网
      三月 8, 2022 02:59 上午
        欧元/美元：如果失守1.1125，或急跌并创下20多个月最低点 - 嘉盛官网
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        三月 2, 2022 02:28 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。